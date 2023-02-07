Read full article on original website
(UPDATE) – 15 Year Old Student Murdered at St. Paul School
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The St. Paul Police Department this afternoon released a bit more information concerning that city's first homicide in 2023. Police spokesman Mike Ernster says a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in St. Paul Harding High School in the late morning on Friday. He says officers responded to a 911 call from the school and found staff members providing first-aid to the stabbing victim, who was transported to Regions Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
myvillager.com
Crime Report Feb. 10, 2023
The following criminal incidents were compiled from Saint Paul and Mendota Heights police department reports and other sources gathered between February 9-10. Highland Park. Theft—The catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 2000 block of Saunders Avenue on February 5. —A vehicle was reported stolen on...
Carjacking victim advocates for secure treatment homes
ST PAUL, Minn — Patrick Connolly looked at lawmakers Thursday and delivered a simple message. “The system is failing,” he told them. Connolly recounted the day in December when three teenagers carjacked his wife as she pulled into their St. Paul garage. Their young daughter was in the back seat.
Devondre Phillips found guilty of attempted murder in 2021 St. Paul bar mass shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man charged in the mass shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar in October 2021 has been found guilty of attempted murder.Devondre Phillips, 30, was charged with eight counts of second-degree attempted murder in the shooting that left 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley dead and 14 others injured. He was found guilty of the eight counts on Thursday afternoon.Court documents say Phillips and Terry Brown were shooting at each other due to "a beef," stemming from allegations of domestic abuse between Brown and his girlfriend.Brown is charged with Wiley's death, along with the attempted murder of four others. His trial begins in April.A third man, Gabriel Young-Duncan, was recently sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for his role in straw purchasing guns; one of them was used in the Truck Park shooting. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm, which he says allowed Young-Duncan to buy several guns and resell them illegally.Phillips will be sentenced on March 27."We are grateful for the jury's verdict and appreciate the hard work of the prosecution team and the police investigators in this case," said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.
KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Capitol blunder delays deadly gap case reforms
A funding mix-up postponed programs meant to save lives and provide better mental health care to people like Joseph Sandoval, who's now accused of a double murder. Warning: This story contains scenes of violence. He always wore flannels, 15-year-old Madisyn Murphy said as she picked up a blue plaid teddy...
New standards for law enforcement officers in place in Minnesota
Law enforcement officers face stricter scrutiny on hiring and other standards after a state panel passed new rules about racism and other potentially provocative activities to consider.
Call from concerned St. Paul resident leads to arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a concerned St. Paul resident called 911 Tuesday night to report "suspicious behavior" – leading to the arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers, and the seizure of two firearms.St. Paul police didn't specify the neighborhood or addresses involved, but said in a Facebook post Wednesday that officers came to the scene and saw two suspects run away. They set up a perimeter, and found a firearm with an illegal "switch" – which converts it into a fully-automatic machine gun – as well as a stolen handgun.Officers were then called to a reported burglary two blocks away, with the suspects fleeing again."What followed was a carjacking, vehicle crash, and another residential burglary," police wrote in the Facebook post.The suspects were finally arrested about an hour later. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the effort to track them down."If you see something that doesn't feel right, your instincts might be valid," police said. "No one knows your neighborhood better than you."
Robert Thomas West convicted in Lake Superior dismemberment case
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Cook County jury has convicted Robert Thomas West in connection to the murder of Ricky Balsimo in St. Paul two years ago. On Thursday, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office announced the conviction of West on one count of accessory after the fact to murder and another count of interference with a dead body. West was convicted for assisting in dismembering Balsimo's body, and later dumping the remains in Lake Superior. The AG's office accepted and prosecuted the case per the request of Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken. "I'm proud of the attorneys in the Attorney...
wdayradionow.com
Arrest made in assault of Minnesota Congresswoman
(Washington, DC) -- An arrest has been made in the assault of Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig. Police in Washington D.C. tweeted Thursday that the suspect is charged with simple assault. The police did not provide a motive for the assault, but Craig's Chief of Staff said in a statement there was no evidence that it was politically motivated.
mprnews.org
Man convicted over a decade later in 2010 killing of his wife
A Ramsey County jury has convicted a Mounds View man for the murder of his wife more than a decade ago. Nicholas Firkus was on trial for killing 25-year-old Heidi Firkus on April 25, 2010. He told police at the time someone broke into their home in St. Paul and...
Minn. man found guilty after dismembered victim’s remains found in Lake Superior
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently found guilty in the dismemberment of a St. Paul homicide victim whose remains were found in Lake Superior in 2021. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced the verdict against Robert West on Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the initial press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Richard Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20, 2021. The next month, his remains were reportedly discovered with the help of dive teams in Lake Superior.
fox9.com
Murder in Texas spurs Minnesota prosecutors to reopen 2018 shooting probe
Minnesota reopen 2018 case after woman accused in husband's murder in Texas. Prosecutors in northern Minnesota are taking a second look at a 2018 case in which a woman shot and killed her fiancé during a reported domestic disturbance after that woman was just recently indicted on murder charges in the death of her current husband in Texas.
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
mprnews.org
Attorney: FBI probing woman's abuse allegation against Ramsey County jail
Federal agents are investigating a 2021 incident that allegedly injured a woman in the Ramsey County jail, her attorneys said. Richard Student, who represents Miri Monique Mozuch-Stafford, said she was arrested by St. Paul police in February 2021 following an alleged disorderly conduct incident at a local hotel. The federal...
Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
Hennepin Healthcare responds to social media claims about overdoses
MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities health officials say a new viral social media claim about opioid overdose deaths isn't completely accurate. The widely-viewed tweet claims overdose deaths at the Hennepin County Medical Center have "skyrocketed" recently due to a "bad batch" of drugs. However, a spokesperson for Hennepin Healthcare said...
fox9.com
Federal authorities investigating allegations of abuse at Ramsey County Jail
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 has learned federal authorities have reached out to at least one former Ramsey County Jail inmate about her allegations of abuse and medical neglect while in custody at the Adult Detention Center in Saint Paul. It is not clear the scope of...
wdayradionow.com
Bill would change Minnesota hate crime laws
(St. Paul, MN) -- A proposed bill is aiming to change Minnesota hate crime laws. The House bill would update hate offense laws to more specifically count crimes against Asian Americans. Representative Samantha Vang, who is one of two Hmong women to serve in the state House, is sponsoring the...
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
