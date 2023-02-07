ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Kat Kountry 105

(UPDATE) – 15 Year Old Student Murdered at St. Paul School

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The St. Paul Police Department this afternoon released a bit more information concerning that city's first homicide in 2023. Police spokesman Mike Ernster says a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in St. Paul Harding High School in the late morning on Friday. He says officers responded to a 911 call from the school and found staff members providing first-aid to the stabbing victim, who was transported to Regions Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
SAINT PAUL, MN
myvillager.com

Crime Report Feb. 10, 2023

The following criminal incidents were compiled from Saint Paul and Mendota Heights police department reports and other sources gathered between February 9-10. Highland Park. Theft—The catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 2000 block of Saunders Avenue on February 5. —A vehicle was reported stolen on...
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
KARE 11

Carjacking victim advocates for secure treatment homes

ST PAUL, Minn — Patrick Connolly looked at lawmakers Thursday and delivered a simple message. “The system is failing,” he told them. Connolly recounted the day in December when three teenagers carjacked his wife as she pulled into their St. Paul garage. Their young daughter was in the back seat.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Devondre Phillips found guilty of attempted murder in 2021 St. Paul bar mass shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man charged in the mass shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar in October 2021 has been found guilty of attempted murder.Devondre Phillips, 30, was charged with eight counts of second-degree attempted murder in the shooting that left 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley dead and 14 others injured. He was found guilty of the eight counts on Thursday afternoon.Court documents say Phillips and Terry Brown were shooting at each other due to "a beef," stemming from allegations of domestic abuse between Brown and his girlfriend.Brown is charged with Wiley's death, along with the attempted murder of four others. His trial begins in April.A third man, Gabriel Young-Duncan, was recently sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for his role in straw purchasing guns; one of them was used in the Truck Park shooting. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm, which he says allowed Young-Duncan to buy several guns and resell them illegally.Phillips will be sentenced on March 27."We are grateful for the jury's verdict and appreciate the hard work of the prosecution team and the police investigators in this case," said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE

KARE 11 Investigates: Capitol blunder delays deadly gap case reforms

A funding mix-up postponed programs meant to save lives and provide better mental health care to people like Joseph Sandoval, who's now accused of a double murder. Warning: This story contains scenes of violence. He always wore flannels, 15-year-old Madisyn Murphy said as she picked up a blue plaid teddy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Call from concerned St. Paul resident leads to arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a concerned St. Paul resident called 911 Tuesday night to report "suspicious behavior" – leading to the arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers, and the seizure of two firearms.St. Paul police didn't specify the neighborhood or addresses involved, but said in a Facebook post Wednesday that officers came to the scene and saw two suspects run away. They set up a perimeter, and found a firearm with an illegal "switch" – which converts it into a fully-automatic machine gun – as well as a stolen handgun.Officers were then called to a reported burglary two blocks away, with the suspects fleeing again."What followed was a carjacking, vehicle crash, and another residential burglary," police wrote in the Facebook post.The suspects were finally arrested about an hour later. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the effort to track them down."If you see something that doesn't feel right, your instincts might be valid," police said. "No one knows your neighborhood better than you."
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Robert Thomas West convicted in Lake Superior dismemberment case

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Cook County jury has convicted Robert Thomas West in connection to the murder of Ricky Balsimo in St. Paul two years ago. On Thursday, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office announced the conviction of West on one count of accessory after the fact to murder and another count of interference with a dead body. West was convicted for assisting in dismembering Balsimo's body, and later dumping the remains in Lake Superior. The AG's office accepted and prosecuted the case per the request of Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken. "I'm proud of the attorneys in the Attorney...
SAINT PAUL, MN
wdayradionow.com

Arrest made in assault of Minnesota Congresswoman

(Washington, DC) -- An arrest has been made in the assault of Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig. Police in Washington D.C. tweeted Thursday that the suspect is charged with simple assault. The police did not provide a motive for the assault, but Craig's Chief of Staff said in a statement there was no evidence that it was politically motivated.
MINNESOTA STATE
truecrimedaily

Minn. man found guilty after dismembered victim’s remains found in Lake Superior

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently found guilty in the dismemberment of a St. Paul homicide victim whose remains were found in Lake Superior in 2021. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced the verdict against Robert West on Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the initial press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Richard Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20, 2021. The next month, his remains were reportedly discovered with the help of dive teams in Lake Superior.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Murder in Texas spurs Minnesota prosecutors to reopen 2018 shooting probe

Minnesota reopen 2018 case after woman accused in husband's murder in Texas. Prosecutors in northern Minnesota are taking a second look at a 2018 case in which a woman shot and killed her fiancé during a reported domestic disturbance after that woman was just recently indicted on murder charges in the death of her current husband in Texas.
GARFIELD, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Hennepin Healthcare responds to social media claims about overdoses

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities health officials say a new viral social media claim about opioid overdose deaths isn't completely accurate. The widely-viewed tweet claims overdose deaths at the Hennepin County Medical Center have "skyrocketed" recently due to a "bad batch" of drugs. However, a spokesperson for Hennepin Healthcare said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Bill would change Minnesota hate crime laws

(St. Paul, MN) -- A proposed bill is aiming to change Minnesota hate crime laws. The House bill would update hate offense laws to more specifically count crimes against Asian Americans. Representative Samantha Vang, who is one of two Hmong women to serve in the state House, is sponsoring the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
SAINT PAUL, MN
kelo.com

Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers

ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
COON RAPIDS, MN

