tourcounsel.com
Four Seasons Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth, Minnesota
Four Seasons Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Plymouth, Minnesota, a suburb of the Twin Cities. Four Seasons Mall once comprised 117,000 square feet (11,000 m2) of retail space with approximately 26 storefronts. The mall opened in 1978 and the last tenant, Marcello's Pizza, closed on February 29, 2012. The mall was abandoned for a decade until the city demolished it in late 2022. A 411-unit apartment complex, several office and retail buildings, and a Metrolink park-and-ride are planned for the site.
Police investigating after shots fired inside Minneapolis restaurant at lunchtime Thursday
An apparent shooting in the Uptown neighborhood of South Minneapolis on Thursday drew a large police presence to the area. Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots come from inside the Breakfast Klub restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown.
East Bethel home explosion caused by faulty heater
A home in East Bethel exploded on Monday morning after a heater in the basement of the house malfunctioned, according to one person familiar with the matter.
myvillager.com
Crime Report Feb. 10, 2023
The following criminal incidents were compiled from Saint Paul and Mendota Heights police department reports and other sources gathered between February 9-10. Highland Park. Theft—The catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 2000 block of Saunders Avenue on February 5. —A vehicle was reported stolen on...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Help Seize 24 Illegal Guns
Brooklyn Park police played a role in helping the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office seize a large cache of illegal weapons and drugs, authorities announced Thursday. A total of 24 assault rifles and handguns were seized at an undisclosed residence in Brooklyn Park. In addition, law enforcement seized several bags of cocaine totaling one pound.
1 Minnesota PD Shares A Funny Example to Remind Us It’s Still Illegal
If you've ever driven down by the Twin Cities on I-94, 694 or 494 you know how bad it can get at times. Traffic jams are real and there are times where you just sit there wondering if you will ever move. One other thing you also probably know, that driving alone in your car, can go even slower. Which is why some people will get creative to try and drive in the carpool lane or the High Occupancy Vehicle Lane as they call it now.
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
fox9.com
North Minneapolis Walgreens to close, leaving few places to get prescriptions filled
North Minneapolis will soon lose one of its two neighborhood pharmacies. The news comes the same week the community learned it will also lose one of its few options for fresh groceries. The "closing" sign on the door is one people on the north side didn't see coming.
Minnesota Daily
Metro Transit moving forward with plans for F line rapid transit
Metro Transit is moving forward with plans to upgrade and replace large parts of one of its most popular routes with a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line that will run from downtown Minneapolis to Blaine. The F line will replace parts of Metro Transit’s Route 10, which runs along Central...
The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities
Food critic ranks the 30-plus best slices in the metro and beyond. This won’t be controversial, right? The post The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
Scott County to discuss the future of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
Bring Me the News’ Christine Schuster reports the future of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival may be at stake: “Officials in Scott County are deliberating the future of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival after record-breaking attendance last year exacerbated long-standing traffic issues, preventing some local residents from leaving their homes and forcing nearby businesses to close amid the worst of the gridlock.”
Security guard stabbed while escorting man off property at Karmel Mall
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man stabbed a security guard trying to escort him off the property Friday evening at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis.Officers were called to 2910 Pillsbury Avenue South around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.Police say officers located a man, a security guard for the mall, with non-life-threatening stab wounds as well as another man with minor injuries. Both were taken to HCMC for treatment.According to investigators, preliminary information indicates that the security guard got into a physical altercation with the second man while escorting him off the property.Police arrested the 66-year-old suspect who is expected to face an assault charge once he is released from the hospital.
Tips to prevent melting ice from leaking into your home's foundation
By WCCO's Joseph DamesMINNEAPOLIS – Wednesday's nice weather was an opportunity to take care of all the ice and snow around your home. Mark Settergren, owner of Settergren Hardware in Minneapolis, spent the afternoon chopping away the ice around the store foundation. He says doing this now will help come spring. "If you know you've had leaks before, now's the time to get out and really try to stop that," Settergren said. "The older houses, the foundations are built 100 years ago, so we've piled all that snow up though, that's our worst thing. So if you can get that snow out into the yard, away from the house, clean up the downspout areas as best you can, that's gonna help them a lot." Creating a dry foundation for what will come. And with 55 inches of snow so far this season, there is plenty to take care of.
KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Capitol blunder delays deadly gap case reforms
A funding mix-up postponed programs meant to save lives and provide better mental health care to people like Joseph Sandoval, who's now accused of a double murder. Warning: This story contains scenes of violence. He always wore flannels, 15-year-old Madisyn Murphy said as she picked up a blue plaid teddy...
KARE
Minneapolis honors city's first Black-owned pizza spot
Slice Pizza is located in northeast and south Minneapolis. The owners plan to expand to St. Paul this April.
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
mprnews.org
‘Rusty’ batteries could hold key to Minnesota's carbon-free power future
In central Minnesota, a first-of-its kind pilot project will test whether new battery storage technology that uses a common process — iron rusting — could play a key role in the nation's transition to cleaner energy. Great River Energy plans to install a 1.5 megawatt iron-air battery system...
Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores
Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
