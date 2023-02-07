By WCCO's Joseph DamesMINNEAPOLIS – Wednesday's nice weather was an opportunity to take care of all the ice and snow around your home. Mark Settergren, owner of Settergren Hardware in Minneapolis, spent the afternoon chopping away the ice around the store foundation. He says doing this now will help come spring. "If you know you've had leaks before, now's the time to get out and really try to stop that," Settergren said. "The older houses, the foundations are built 100 years ago, so we've piled all that snow up though, that's our worst thing. So if you can get that snow out into the yard, away from the house, clean up the downspout areas as best you can, that's gonna help them a lot." Creating a dry foundation for what will come. And with 55 inches of snow so far this season, there is plenty to take care of.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO