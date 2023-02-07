ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Related
johnadamsathletics.com

Girls Basketball 2022-2023 All Conference Roster Announced

The All Conference roster and Final Standings for Girls Basketball for the 2022-2023 season has been announced by the Northern Indiana Conference. Adams player Lois Carr has been named Honorable Mention All Conference by the NIC. Overall as a team, the Lady Eagles finished 5th in the NIC with a...
thewpwire.org

Girls Basketball Head Coach Brian Colligan Tallies 100th Career Win

With a 42-32 home victory over the West Springfield Spartans on January 12th, girls basketball head coach Brian Colligan broke triple digits in his Wolverine career win column. “The funny thing is I didn’t know I hit [the milestone] until the cake after the game,” said Colligan, “It’s really all...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, PA
mhsmustang.com

Boys basketball pushes toward end of season

Going strong with their current season, MHS varsity boys basketball hopes to finish the regular season strong as they simultaneously prepare for their post-season. “We are planning on playing our best once the post-season starts and hope to make a run in the playoffs,” Ian Xu, senior and co-captain said. “We had a lot of games this month, which has helped us come together as a team. We are always trying to continually improve little by little.”
MIAMI, FL
TAPinto.net

Tigers Host ‘Dunk Pink’ Game Against P-Valley

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - North Salem Girls Basketball hosted Putnam Valley in their first “Dunk Pink” game last Friday, Feb. 3.   Succeeding the boys’ Dunk Pink games that took place on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, the charitable series of matches mimic the Dig Pink fundraiser hosted by the volleyball team this past fall, where they raised over $19,000 for the Side-Out Foundation, a non-profit dedicated towards breast cancer research.  Raising over $3,000 so far via online and donation entries to the games, the aesthetic matched the Dunk Pink week efforts with pink nets on each basket along with pink warmups for...
NORTH SALEM, NY
The News Guard

Sports: Tigers looking forward to District Swim Meet

Taft High School boys and girls swim teams are gearing up for the District Swim Championships on February 10 and 11. After competing in the Last Chance home meet at the Lincoln City Community Pool, the Tigers will bring a solid squad to compete at Districts in Newport. After battling illness and low numbers early in the season, the Tigers have performed well in their five swim meets, and there...
NEWPORT, OR

