Going strong with their current season, MHS varsity boys basketball hopes to finish the regular season strong as they simultaneously prepare for their post-season. “We are planning on playing our best once the post-season starts and hope to make a run in the playoffs,” Ian Xu, senior and co-captain said. “We had a lot of games this month, which has helped us come together as a team. We are always trying to continually improve little by little.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO