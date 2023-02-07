Read full article on original website
No fans allowed at basketball game between Gig Harbor and Peninsula Friday night
The announcement comes after allegations that a GHHS player made a discriminatory comment to a player on the PHS team at a Jan. 11 game between the schools.
johnadamsathletics.com
Girls Basketball 2022-2023 All Conference Roster Announced
The All Conference roster and Final Standings for Girls Basketball for the 2022-2023 season has been announced by the Northern Indiana Conference. Adams player Lois Carr has been named Honorable Mention All Conference by the NIC. Overall as a team, the Lady Eagles finished 5th in the NIC with a...
Crosspoint's girls basketball team using defeat as a teaching moment ahead of playoffs
When Crosspoint's girls basketball team played Evergreen Lutheran at Gundy Hall a little over a month ago, the Warriors faced little resistance in a 46-21 victory. "That was probably our best game of the whole season," Crosspoint assistant coach Bryan Hanley said of the Jan. 7 game. "Everything was working. People were executing."
thewpwire.org
Girls Basketball Head Coach Brian Colligan Tallies 100th Career Win
With a 42-32 home victory over the West Springfield Spartans on January 12th, girls basketball head coach Brian Colligan broke triple digits in his Wolverine career win column. “The funny thing is I didn’t know I hit [the milestone] until the cake after the game,” said Colligan, “It’s really all...
mhsmustang.com
Boys basketball pushes toward end of season
Going strong with their current season, MHS varsity boys basketball hopes to finish the regular season strong as they simultaneously prepare for their post-season. “We are planning on playing our best once the post-season starts and hope to make a run in the playoffs,” Ian Xu, senior and co-captain said. “We had a lot of games this month, which has helped us come together as a team. We are always trying to continually improve little by little.”
McKinley leads girls, Jeffers leads boys in two SVC wins for St. Mary's
GAYLORD ― Before the madness of March basketball can hit, some conference champions need to be crowned. With the final month of the regular season underway, both the St. Mary's boys and girls basketball teams are entering the most pivotal part of their schedules. ...
KHQ Right Now
Darian Herring leads No. 6 Deer Park girls, undefeated in league play, into district tournament
There’s something exciting going on within the Deer Park girls basketball program. It hasn’t exactly been an overnight success story – more like a multiyear project. But the Stags are poised make some noise, starting with the District 7 1A tournament this week and, if things go well, at the state tournament.
Tigers Host ‘Dunk Pink’ Game Against P-Valley
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - North Salem Girls Basketball hosted Putnam Valley in their first “Dunk Pink” game last Friday, Feb. 3. Succeeding the boys’ Dunk Pink games that took place on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, the charitable series of matches mimic the Dig Pink fundraiser hosted by the volleyball team this past fall, where they raised over $19,000 for the Side-Out Foundation, a non-profit dedicated towards breast cancer research. Raising over $3,000 so far via online and donation entries to the games, the aesthetic matched the Dunk Pink week efforts with pink nets on each basket along with pink warmups for...
2A WIC boys basketball district tournament bracket, scores
Two teams automatically advance to state, and a third goes to a play-in game.
Atwell leads Perry at state wrestling tourney, boys hoops win three straight
The Bluejays and Jayettes were both ready to get some wins this past week. (Note: Events covered Jan. 30-Feb. 5.) Girls Wrestling One of the most well-repped teams at the...
Biscoglia claims first girls state wrestling title, Van Meter boys hoops stay on top
There may have been some bumps in the road this week, but not enough to bring the Bulldogs down. (Note: Events covered Jan. 30-Feb. 5) Biscoglia claims first girls state title, Raccoon River places top 20. Taking part in the first sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament in Iowa, the Raccoon...
High school boys soccer: Unbeaten Gainesville survives thriller vs. Oakleaf in region quarterfinal
In most matches this season, Gainesville boys soccer head coach Basil Benjamin hasn’t had to sweat blowing a lead because of his Hurricanes’ ability to play dominant defense. That wasn’t the case Wednesday night when Oakleaf came to town and hung a season-high three goals on his squad....
Sports: Tigers looking forward to District Swim Meet
Taft High School boys and girls swim teams are gearing up for the District Swim Championships on February 10 and 11. After competing in the Last Chance home meet at the Lincoln City Community Pool, the Tigers will bring a solid squad to compete at Districts in Newport. After battling illness and low numbers early in the season, the Tigers have performed well in their five swim meets, and there...
