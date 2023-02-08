ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beechgrove-athletics.com

Hornets take control of conference behind Tate’s 26 points

Senior Jeremiah Tate dropped in a career-high 26 points as the Beech Grove Hornets swarmed around and stung the Cardinal Ritter Raiders 79-53 in a pivotal Indiana Crossroads Conference game Wednesday night on the Matt English Court at “The Hive.”. Tate, who had a game-high four steals, scored 11...
BEECH GROVE, IN
beechgrove-athletics.com

Beech Grove MS Swim Win against Raymond Park MS

Beech Grove swam hard and won the meet against Raymond Park Middle School!. 1st place finish for BG Girl’s Medley relay team consisting of: Aspyn Hester, Maddy Neel, Faith Calhoun, and Brooklyn Lane. Ismael Carreto placing 1st in the boy’s 200 free. Aspyn Hester placing 1st in the...
BEECH GROVE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy