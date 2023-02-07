Read full article on original website
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
If You Invested $1000 in United Rentals a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to...
What's in Store for Choice Hotels (CHH) in Q4 Earnings?
Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings miss of 10.9%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.08 per share, indicating...
Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $0.01?
Popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is stirring up some excitement. The crypto is on the rise this year, with a gain of 64% so far. Why is this such a big deal? Because investors may be wondering if Shiba Inu is getting ready to deliver a performance like that of 2021. That's when it soared a mind-boggling 45,000,000%.
Top AI Stocks To Buy Now? 3 In Focus
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way businesses operate and drive growth. It is a branch of computer science that deals with creating intelligent machines that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence such as speech recognition, visual perception, decision-making, and language translation. AI has been making significant progress in recent years, due in part to advances in machine learning and data processing, and is poised to revolutionize many industries, including healthcare, finance, and retail.
Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar General (DG)
On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for Dollar General from Buy to Accumulate. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $269.08. The forecasts range from a low of $192.91 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of $229.00.
Is Preferred Bank (PFBC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Clearwater Paper (CLW)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Can Wyndham (WH) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Wyndham Hotels (WH), which belongs to the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This hotel and resort chain...
Dimensional Fund Advisors Increases Position in Argan (AGX)
Fintel reports that Dimensional Fund Advisors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.84MM shares of Argan, Inc. (AGX). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 0.76MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
Teradata (TDC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Teradata TDC is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $422.75 million, indicating a fall of 11% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value. For the fourth quarter, Teradata expects non-GAAP earnings in the band of 28-32...
Why AerCap (AER) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider AerCap (AER). This company, which is in the Zacks Financial - Leasing Companies industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Gordon Haskett Upgrades Five Below (FIVE)
On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett upgraded their outlook for Five Below from Accumulate to Buy. As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Five Below is $205.82. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.07% from its latest reported closing price of $201.64.
Why Fortinet Stock Surged Higher This Week
Week to date, shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were up 8.7% as of 11:38 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The cybersecurity company continued to show why it's well positioned for growth. It delivered earnings ahead of the Street's estimate, with revenue growth accelerating for the third consecutive year.
GATX Breaks Above 2% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $109.39 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Maxim Group Upgrades Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
On February 10, 2023, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Two Harbors Investment from Hold to Buy. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Two Harbors Investment is $17.04. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 0.60% from its latest reported closing price of $16.94.
Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Shares Cross Below Book Value
In trading on Friday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $210.00, changing hands as low as $209.95 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $430.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.6% decrease week over week (from 231,870,000 to 225,920,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) is up about 0.6%, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) is down about 1.4%, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) is higher by about 1.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
