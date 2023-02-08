ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

A Giant New Orange County Project Promises Craft Beer, Steaks, and a Swimming Pool

Ambitions were lofty when Modern Times Beer opened its Leisuretown location in Anaheim in September 2020, even if the timing wasn’t ideal. At 33,000 square feet, Leisuretown was billed as a huge play place for Orange County craft beer drinkers, with different areas to drink, dine, or just hang out in poolside cabanas, but two years later the property closed with little fanfare. Now two hospitality veterans in Brad Kominek (a well-respected brewer) and Isaias Hernandez, of the growing chain Smoke and Fire, have taken over the operation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beachcomber.news

Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den

Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Cooler temps, rain return to Southern California this weekend

Friday afternoon will feel downright spring-like in many areas, but don’t get used to it, Angelenos. The cold returns this weekend, as does a chance for rain. While the high on Friday is expected to reach the mid 70s, highs around 60 degrees are expected starting Saturday and continuing into the next week. Temperatures will […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
BoardingArea

Injuries As American A321 & Bus Collide At LAX

An accident happened on the ground at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) between a plane and bus, and it unfortunately caused some hospitalizations. Shortly after 10PM on Friday evening, an American Airlines Airbus A321 and a bus collided at LAX. The jet didn’t have any passengers onboard, but rather was being towed by ground personnel using a tug. Meanwhile the bus was carrying passengers between American’s Terminals 4/5 and the American Eagle terminal, which is a remote terminal that’s not otherwise connected to the main terminals (this is often referred to as the “Eagle’s Nest”).
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiathroughmylens.com

Ferndell Trail To Griffith Observatory: A Hidden Gem In Los Angeles

The Griffith Park area of Los Angeles is a true natural gem in the city and one that draws countless locals and tourists alike to hike its many trails every day. There are many hiking trails in Griffith Park, like Amir’s Garden and the Hollywood Sign, but the Ferndell Trail is one of the most beautiful and scenic. You can do this hike as a short half-mile family-friendly trail or go up to Griffith Observatory for a more challenging hike. Here is all the information on both.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

8 Date Ideas in Orange County That’ll Really Keep the Romance Alive

Whether You’re a Coastal Cruiser or Travel-Loving Twosome, These Romantic OC Outings Are Sure to Please. POV: Date night is coming up. 2023 is off to a busy start, and you don’t have the bandwidth to sit and brainstorm on what romantic rendezvous you should take with your significant other. You want to cancel but know you shouldn’t. Well, look no further than this list! We’ve done all the leg work, so all you have to do is lead with your heart. Let’s talk L-O-V-E in the OC. As a coastal city, we basically have that built-in fairytale factor crucial for those core memory dates. You can take Newport Beach by land, air and sea and still be home by bedtime to binge your favorite show together. Here are our favorite ways to take your February trysts to the next level.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
socalthrills.com

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival “Celebrating Kindness”

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is proud to announce that it will be returning to the city once again, Memorial Day weekend, May 26th-May 29th, 2023. This annual event, which has been a favorite of residents and visitors for over 60 years, celebrates the city’s rich agricultural history and heritage, and it is dedicated to the strawberry.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
kcrw.com

Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs

Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pair of Long Beach businesses burglarized, bringing total to eight in last two weeks

A pair of small businesses were targeted by a burglar in Long Beach early Thursday morning, bringing the total of mom-and-pop shops hit in the last two weeks to eight. As business owners become increasingly frustrated, authorities continue their search for the suspect or suspects who still remain at large. Parvin Lawson, the manager at LW Pizza, says this is the second time in the last five years that her family businesses has been hit by burglars. This time, she said it took the thief just 45 seconds to break-in, steal $250 and flee from the area. "We are mom-and-pop shops, we are...
LONG BEACH, CA
dailytitan.com

The 714 Market pops up with food, fun and shopping

The 714 Market returned to Orange County with its first event of the year on Sunday at Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim. The free pop-up of small businesses and local vendors kicked off 2023 with a Valentine “Rock & Roses” event featuring more than 40 local artisans and makers, a meet and greet with Valentine Minnie Mouse, face painting and free hair tinsel.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Suspect leads authorities on chase across LA, Orange counties

LOS ANGELES - The search continued for a police chase suspect who zoomed across various Los Angeles neighborhoods at dangerous speeds. SkyFOX was over the scene in downtown Los Angeles where a white sedan led officers on a chase late Thursday night. Over the course of the chase, the suspect...
