FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Selma's Chicago Pizzeria is in Rancho Santa Margarita, CaliforniaS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Inglewood City Council moves to implement IPD Military Equipment Policy2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned
Shortly after Robb Briggs moved here to be closer to his job as a software developer, the pandemic put a damper on most social activities, so he came up with a different way to explore the city. The post This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
A Giant New Orange County Project Promises Craft Beer, Steaks, and a Swimming Pool
Ambitions were lofty when Modern Times Beer opened its Leisuretown location in Anaheim in September 2020, even if the timing wasn’t ideal. At 33,000 square feet, Leisuretown was billed as a huge play place for Orange County craft beer drinkers, with different areas to drink, dine, or just hang out in poolside cabanas, but two years later the property closed with little fanfare. Now two hospitality veterans in Brad Kominek (a well-respected brewer) and Isaias Hernandez, of the growing chain Smoke and Fire, have taken over the operation.
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
Cooler temps, rain return to Southern California this weekend
Friday afternoon will feel downright spring-like in many areas, but don’t get used to it, Angelenos. The cold returns this weekend, as does a chance for rain. While the high on Friday is expected to reach the mid 70s, highs around 60 degrees are expected starting Saturday and continuing into the next week. Temperatures will […]
Viral video shows riders stuck on sinking boat at Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride
A viral TikTok revealed riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland had to be rescued after the ride stopped and the boat began to sink.
Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley
A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.
Injuries As American A321 & Bus Collide At LAX
An accident happened on the ground at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) between a plane and bus, and it unfortunately caused some hospitalizations. Shortly after 10PM on Friday evening, an American Airlines Airbus A321 and a bus collided at LAX. The jet didn’t have any passengers onboard, but rather was being towed by ground personnel using a tug. Meanwhile the bus was carrying passengers between American’s Terminals 4/5 and the American Eagle terminal, which is a remote terminal that’s not otherwise connected to the main terminals (this is often referred to as the “Eagle’s Nest”).
Handel's Ice Cream Has Several Locations in Orange County, California
Although Handel's Homemade Ice Cream was started in Youngstown, Ohio, in the summer of 1945, they have expanded to various other areas throughout the United States. Alice Handel was serving ice cream from her husband's gas station in the beginning. She used some ice cream recipes and fresh fruit which was picked from her own backyard.
californiathroughmylens.com
Ferndell Trail To Griffith Observatory: A Hidden Gem In Los Angeles
The Griffith Park area of Los Angeles is a true natural gem in the city and one that draws countless locals and tourists alike to hike its many trails every day. There are many hiking trails in Griffith Park, like Amir’s Garden and the Hollywood Sign, but the Ferndell Trail is one of the most beautiful and scenic. You can do this hike as a short half-mile family-friendly trail or go up to Griffith Observatory for a more challenging hike. Here is all the information on both.
4 reasons to stay (like royalty) at this Disneyland-area hotel this spring 🪄
Looking for a place to stay? This hotel is just steps from Disneyland and offers perks worth checking out.
localemagazine.com
8 Date Ideas in Orange County That’ll Really Keep the Romance Alive
Whether You’re a Coastal Cruiser or Travel-Loving Twosome, These Romantic OC Outings Are Sure to Please. POV: Date night is coming up. 2023 is off to a busy start, and you don’t have the bandwidth to sit and brainstorm on what romantic rendezvous you should take with your significant other. You want to cancel but know you shouldn’t. Well, look no further than this list! We’ve done all the leg work, so all you have to do is lead with your heart. Let’s talk L-O-V-E in the OC. As a coastal city, we basically have that built-in fairytale factor crucial for those core memory dates. You can take Newport Beach by land, air and sea and still be home by bedtime to binge your favorite show together. Here are our favorite ways to take your February trysts to the next level.
This Long Beach intersection is getting murals you can walk on
The Arts Council for Long Beach is looking for artists to paint unique curbside murals that double as safety improvements in the Washington neighborhood. The post This Long Beach intersection is getting murals you can walk on appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
socalthrills.com
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival “Celebrating Kindness”
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is proud to announce that it will be returning to the city once again, Memorial Day weekend, May 26th-May 29th, 2023. This annual event, which has been a favorite of residents and visitors for over 60 years, celebrates the city’s rich agricultural history and heritage, and it is dedicated to the strawberry.
Lil Wayne Remembers Santa Paula Man Killed In Valencia Crash
A Santa Paula man who was killed in an early morning crash on Thursday was remembered by friends – including rapper Lil Wayne – for his talent in skateboarding. Anthony Medina, 30, of Santa Paula, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in the early morning hours in a ...
kcrw.com
Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs
Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
Pair of Long Beach businesses burglarized, bringing total to eight in last two weeks
A pair of small businesses were targeted by a burglar in Long Beach early Thursday morning, bringing the total of mom-and-pop shops hit in the last two weeks to eight. As business owners become increasingly frustrated, authorities continue their search for the suspect or suspects who still remain at large. Parvin Lawson, the manager at LW Pizza, says this is the second time in the last five years that her family businesses has been hit by burglars. This time, she said it took the thief just 45 seconds to break-in, steal $250 and flee from the area. "We are mom-and-pop shops, we are...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police Department investigating traffic fatality at Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue
On Feb. 4, 2023 at approximately 2:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers determined four parked vehicles and...
dailytitan.com
The 714 Market pops up with food, fun and shopping
The 714 Market returned to Orange County with its first event of the year on Sunday at Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim. The free pop-up of small businesses and local vendors kicked off 2023 with a Valentine “Rock & Roses” event featuring more than 40 local artisans and makers, a meet and greet with Valentine Minnie Mouse, face painting and free hair tinsel.
foxla.com
Suspect leads authorities on chase across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - The search continued for a police chase suspect who zoomed across various Los Angeles neighborhoods at dangerous speeds. SkyFOX was over the scene in downtown Los Angeles where a white sedan led officers on a chase late Thursday night. Over the course of the chase, the suspect...
