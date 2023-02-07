Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
Steep Canyon Rangers willing to ‘follow the next path’
Grammy Award-winning string band from Asheville, North Carolina, the Steep Canyon Rangers, will hold court at the Charleston Gaillard Center Feb. 16. Although frequent collaborator Steve Martin (yes, the actor) won’t be along for the ride when the group rolls into town, the recently reshuffled lineup includes Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals, Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals, Aaron Burdett on guitar and vocals, Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals, Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals and Barrett Smith on bass, guitar and vocals.
biltmorebeacon.com
Historic Biltmore Church to Receive New Dean
The Very Rev. Sarah Hurlbert will be installed as the third dean of the Cathedral of All Souls, seat of the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina, on Saturday, Feb. 11. The installation will take place at 11 a.m. at The Cathedral of All Souls, 9 Swan St. in Asheville. A reception will follow the service.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville man sets up watering hole, cameras to capture wildlife in backyard
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — As our region continues to grow, wildlife in our own backyard has to adapt. Hendersonville resident Tom Brass set up a watering hole and cameras in his moss-carpeted backyard when he realized bobcats, coyotes and bears regularly make their way through the neighborhood. "They don't want...
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park In North Carolina That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Owned by the State of North Carolina, Green River Game Land contains 14,331 acres and lies along the Blue Ridge Escarpment in Henderson and Polk counties. This beautiful acreage and crystal, clear Green River are utilized by wildlife lovers of all kinds from hunters to swimmers. Also hiking is very popular year-round on approximately 13 miles of developed trails offered here between the Big Hungry section of the game land and Green River Cove. Let’s take a look at this wild and wooded wonderland as it transforms into an abstract ice palace in the winter.
WHKP 107.7 FM
HENDERSON COUNTY NEWS WHILE YOU SLEPT
County Commissioners tells School Board to become Partisan at Monday night's commission meeting. This simply means party affiliations will be added to those persons running for Henderson County School Board in the future. This decision by the commissioners has been sent to the State of NC for their approval. County...
WISH-TV
‘Never give up’: After 7 years at a shelter, North Carolina hound dog finds his forever home
JACKSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Finding forever homes for shelter animals often can take time. For a hound dog in Jackson County, it’s been a seven year wait. But Mitch has finally been adopted!. A very long journey for Mitch ends with a loving walk in the...
thebluebanner.net
I-26 construction charges forward
After years of work, the I-26 renovation project, originally scheduled to finish in mid-2024, is now slated for early 2025. “The Buncombe County section is 57% complete and the Henderson County section is 60% complete,” said David Uchiyama, North Carolina Department of Transportation communications officer for districts 13 and 14.
hendersonville.com
Flat Rock Playhouse Announces 2023 Music on the Rock Concert Series
What better way to kick off the 2023 season at Flat Rock Playhouse than to rock out with some of the greatest music of all time? Don’t miss your chance to catch these world-class tribute artists on ‘the Rock’ February-April. Tickets are now on sale. Here Comes...
WLOS.com
State, local leaders react after county's biggest renter stops accepting rental assistance
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s largest renter has made a significant decision that could affect whether vulnerable residents will have access to affordable housing. Hawthorne Residential Properties owns and rents more apartments in Buncombe County than any other landlord. Until recently, they did accept rental assistance...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said. Bryson is described...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man beats 82-year-old mom to death with table leg, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County man is accused of beating his mother to death with a table leg, according to an arrest warrant. Deputies said they were called to the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville about 11:30 p.m. Monday. They said they found...
