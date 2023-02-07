ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charleston City Paper

Steep Canyon Rangers willing to ‘follow the next path’

Grammy Award-winning string band from Asheville, North Carolina, the Steep Canyon Rangers, will hold court at the Charleston Gaillard Center Feb. 16. Although frequent collaborator Steve Martin (yes, the actor) won’t be along for the ride when the group rolls into town, the recently reshuffled lineup includes Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals, Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals, Aaron Burdett on guitar and vocals, Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals, Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals and Barrett Smith on bass, guitar and vocals.
CHARLESTON, SC
biltmorebeacon.com

Historic Biltmore Church to Receive New Dean

The Very Rev. Sarah Hurlbert will be installed as the third dean of the Cathedral of All Souls, seat of the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina, on Saturday, Feb. 11. The installation will take place at 11 a.m. at The Cathedral of All Souls, 9 Swan St. in Asheville. A reception will follow the service.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America

Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
ASHEVILLE, NC
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park In North Carolina That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

Owned by the State of North Carolina, Green River Game Land contains 14,331 acres and lies along the Blue Ridge Escarpment in Henderson and Polk counties. This beautiful acreage and crystal, clear Green River are utilized by wildlife lovers of all kinds from hunters to swimmers. Also hiking is very popular year-round on approximately 13 miles of developed trails offered here between the Big Hungry section of the game land and Green River Cove. Let’s take a look at this wild and wooded wonderland as it transforms into an abstract ice palace in the winter.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WHKP 107.7 FM

HENDERSON COUNTY NEWS WHILE YOU SLEPT

County Commissioners tells School Board to become Partisan at Monday night's commission meeting. This simply means party affiliations will be added to those persons running for Henderson County School Board in the future. This decision by the commissioners has been sent to the State of NC for their approval. County...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
thebluebanner.net

I-26 construction charges forward

After years of work, the I-26 renovation project, originally scheduled to finish in mid-2024, is now slated for early 2025. “The Buncombe County section is 57% complete and the Henderson County section is 60% complete,” said David Uchiyama, North Carolina Department of Transportation communications officer for districts 13 and 14.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said. Bryson is described...
FOREST CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy