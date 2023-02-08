Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
seattleschild.com
Amy Jensen has shown her boys what a mother can do | Unsung Hero
Seattle’s Child is proud to partner with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families Strengthening Families Washington to honor outstanding caregivers doing important work on behalf of children. All month long, we’ll introduce you to Unsung Heroes from around the state: biological parents, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents....
seattleschild.com
Lack of sleep doesn’t keep her from helping kids | Unsung Hero
Seattle’s Child is proud to partner with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families Strengthening Families Washington to honor outstanding caregivers doing important work on behalf of children. All month long, we’ll introduce you to Unsung Heroes from around the state: biological parents, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents....
seattleschild.com
Seattle Opera stages Afghan arts festival and Frida Kahlo
Afghan art, culture and history will be at the center of a festival put on by the Seattle Opera in conjunction with its upcoming world premiere of the opera “A Thousand Splendid Suns.” While this production is not for kids, the celebrations of Afghan culture certainly are. Mature teens.
seattleschild.com
Films for all ages at the Children’s Film Festival Seattle
The Children’s Film Festival Seattle isn’t just for the feature film lovers. Festival organizers have curated a magnificent slate of short films, sorted by theme and age-appropriateness. Each pod of short films is available for viewing online with a festival pass, and several have in-person screenings, free with a pass or an a la carte paid ticket.
seattleschild.com
“Designing Motherhood: Things That Make and Break Our Births” comes to Seattle
Birth. One way or another, we all got here that way. But our experiences of birth are not equal, stuck as they have been in traditionally gendered narratives of parenthood and unbalanced by racial and socio-economic disparities in access to care. The new exhibit Designing Motherhood: Things That Make and...
seattleschild.com
Exploring Seattle’s family friendly Georgetown neighborhood
Craving a full day of adventure filled with hidden gems, offbeat finds and tasty treats? Look no farther than the industrial meets eclectic Georgetown neighborhood. With trains rumbling by and airplanes roaring overhead—some so close it feels like you could reach up and touch them—discover everything from historical landmarks to interactive art and unique events. Best of all, there is something for everyone to enjoy!
seattleschild.com
Seattle area night skiing with the kids
There are a lot of great ski options around Seattle, but ubiquitous with those two things are crowds! More people have been hitting the slopes in recent years and finding a parking space after 9 a.m. is like hitting the lottery. Getting toddlers up to the mountain is hard enough, add in endless lift lines and parking woes, and it’s a recipe for disaster (and major meltdowns).
seattleschild.com
CDC releases new recommended childhood vaccine schedule, adding COVID-19
It’s a recommendation, not a dictate. But there are sure to be lots of conversations about the updated recommended childhood vaccines schedule released this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why? The agency has added COVID-19 vaccinations to the list. The CDC is not a...
Comments / 0