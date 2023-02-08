ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

seattleschild.com

Amy Jensen has shown her boys what a mother can do | Unsung Hero

Seattle’s Child is proud to partner with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families Strengthening Families Washington to honor outstanding caregivers doing important work on behalf of children. All month long, we’ll introduce you to Unsung Heroes from around the state: biological parents, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents....
Lack of sleep doesn’t keep her from helping kids | Unsung Hero

Seattle’s Child is proud to partner with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families Strengthening Families Washington to honor outstanding caregivers doing important work on behalf of children. All month long, we’ll introduce you to Unsung Heroes from around the state: biological parents, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents....
Seattle Opera stages Afghan arts festival and Frida Kahlo

Afghan art, culture and history will be at the center of a festival put on by the Seattle Opera in conjunction with its upcoming world premiere of the opera “A Thousand Splendid Suns.” While this production is not for kids, the celebrations of Afghan culture certainly are. Mature teens.
Films for all ages at the Children’s Film Festival Seattle

The Children’s Film Festival Seattle isn’t just for the feature film lovers. Festival organizers have curated a magnificent slate of short films, sorted by theme and age-appropriateness. Each pod of short films is available for viewing online with a festival pass, and several have in-person screenings, free with a pass or an a la carte paid ticket.
Exploring Seattle’s family friendly Georgetown neighborhood

Craving a full day of adventure filled with hidden gems, offbeat finds and tasty treats? Look no farther than the industrial meets eclectic Georgetown neighborhood. With trains rumbling by and airplanes roaring overhead—some so close it feels like you could reach up and touch them—discover everything from historical landmarks to interactive art and unique events. Best of all, there is something for everyone to enjoy!
Seattle area night skiing with the kids

There are a lot of great ski options around Seattle, but ubiquitous with those two things are crowds! More people have been hitting the slopes in recent years and finding a parking space after 9 a.m. is like hitting the lottery. Getting toddlers up to the mountain is hard enough, add in endless lift lines and parking woes, and it’s a recipe for disaster (and major meltdowns).
