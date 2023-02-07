LOGAN–The Boy Scouts of America Crossroads Council would like the public to be aware they are hosting their Scouting for Food Drive tomorrow Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Jason Eborn the scout executive of the Old Ephraim District of the Crossroads of the West Council said they are hoping to have people bring food to scouts for their 37th annual food drive.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO