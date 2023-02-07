SAN JOSE – With four minutes left in the game, Utah State held a 58-57 lead over San Jose State. The Aggies weren’t playing perfect, but just good enough to grind out a win. But over those final four minutes, the Spartans would score points on all but one trip down the court. USU meanwhile scored just six points the rest of the way and made only one field goal (making zero shots in the final 3:04 of the game).

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO