Sailfish Shutout Orediggers in Pair of Wins

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic softball team played Colorado School of Mines for the first time in the program's history on Friday night. The Sailfish pitching staff showed out in both games of tonight's doubleheader. Cambria Arturo and Lacy Marty each tossed a complete-game shutout against Mines (0-2), earning a sweep for the Sailfish. PBA (3-2) took the first game, 3-0, followed by a 7-0 win in game two.
Sailfish Win Doubles, But Come Up Short Against No. 23 Tars

WINTER PARK, Fla.- The Palm Beach Atlantic women's tennis team faced its second consecutive opponent to be ranked in the ITA's Division II Top-25 Team Rankings. The Sailfish won the doubles point versus the No. 23 Rollins Tars but ultimately came up short 4-3. The Sailfish took two out of three doubles matches. In the number one doubles court, the tandem of Svea Crohn and Cecilia Peroni defeated RC's Katie Groves and Polina Ligay 6-4. The victory marks the first doubles victory for Crohn and Peroni. The PBA pair of Jasmine Williams and Alessia Passerini notched their eighth career doubles win over RC's Erin Yaroshuk and Polina Vlasova 6-0. Elvira Edstrom and Anabelle Robichaud dropped their match 6-1.
Sailfish Dominate Panthers 19-5

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Earlier this evening, the Palm Beach Atlantic baseball team took on the Panthers from Kentucky Wesleyan for the first of three weekend home games. The 'Fish dominated the game after being down early, winning 19-5. The scoring between the two teams started very early on, as PBA was the first to get on the board in the bottom of the first inning. The Panthers would tie the game up in the second inning, and followed it up with four runs in the top of the third to make the score 5-1. The Sailfish would cut the lead that same inning. Sal Grinstead was able to reach base and was able to advance to third off of a hit from Matthew Faranda and an error by the Panthers, which allowed Giovany Lorenzo to reach first base as well. Grinstead would later score due to a passed ball, while Faranda and Lorenzo were able to reach home off of two RBI singles from Mikey Casaleggio and Dre Llopiz. The 'Fish would head into the fourth inning down just one run.
Men's Lacrosse Drops Season Opener

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.- The Palm Beach Atlantic men's lacrosse team began its sixth season in program history on Friday. The Sailfish fell to Flagler 18-10. Neil Calkin notched a hat trick for the 'Fish while Caleb Southard and Dylan Insolia scored two goals each. Cooper Porter distributed two assists in his Sailfish debut. PBA goalkeeper Ben Lightsey made his 15th career start and made 15 saves in net.
