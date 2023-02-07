WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Earlier this evening, the Palm Beach Atlantic baseball team took on the Panthers from Kentucky Wesleyan for the first of three weekend home games. The 'Fish dominated the game after being down early, winning 19-5. The scoring between the two teams started very early on, as PBA was the first to get on the board in the bottom of the first inning. The Panthers would tie the game up in the second inning, and followed it up with four runs in the top of the third to make the score 5-1. The Sailfish would cut the lead that same inning. Sal Grinstead was able to reach base and was able to advance to third off of a hit from Matthew Faranda and an error by the Panthers, which allowed Giovany Lorenzo to reach first base as well. Grinstead would later score due to a passed ball, while Faranda and Lorenzo were able to reach home off of two RBI singles from Mikey Casaleggio and Dre Llopiz. The 'Fish would head into the fourth inning down just one run.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO