Iowa State

The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
big10central.com

Wisconsin men's hockey falls to No. 1 Minnesota

Members from two of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey NCAA title teams are in town for weekend festivities. The 1973 Badgers are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the school's first championship and the 1983 squad is doing the same after 40 years. The current team, however, couldn't treat them...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Mackenzie DeWees, a Quinnipiac women’s basketball standout and Manchester Valley graduate, returns to home state to play Mount St. Mary’s [Baltimore Sun]

There will be a bigger section of away team fans than usual inside the PNC Sports Complex in Emmitsburg on Thursday as Carroll County looks to support one of its hometown heroes in her return. Former Manchester Valley star Mackenzie DeWees, daughter of Mavericks girls basketball coach Heather DeWees, will...
EMMITSBURG, MD

