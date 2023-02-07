Read full article on original website
Greg Gard says Badgers' personality changed after halftime in loss at Nebraska
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard lamented his team's defensive play after halftime in a 73-63 overtime loss to Nebraska on Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Badgers led by 17 in the second half but Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga ignited a run that led to a crushing result for UW. The Badgers "got...
Mike Preston: Upset win over No. 2 Terps could signal rebirth for Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse | COMMENTARY [Baltimore Sun]
Ever since John Tillman became Maryland men’s lacrosse coach in 2011, few teams have beaten the No. 2 Terps as soundly as Loyola Maryland did in a 12-7 win Saturday before an announced crowd of 3,104 at the Ridley Athletic Complex. This wasn’t a blowout by any stretch, but...
Kirkwood women's basketball coach Kim Muhl reaches 1,000 career wins [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Feb. 11—Mike Krzyzewski. Tara VanDerveer. Geno Auriemma. What do those college basketball coaches have in common? All are among only a handful with 1,000 career wins. Kirkwood's Muhl achieved that milestone Saturday afternoon in Iowa Falls when the Eagles whipped Ellsworth, 98-32. Muhl now has a career record of...
Fans furious with Wisconsin men's basketball after overtime loss at Nebraska
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter after Wisconsin's 73-63 overtime loss against Nebraska. Here is what they were saying.
Iowa-Minnesota men's basketball glance: Time/TV/more info [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Feb. 11—What: Iowa (15-9 overall, 7-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota (7-15, 1-11) When/where: Sunday, 12:01 p.m., Williams Arena, Minneapolis. TV: FS1 (Brandon Gaudin, Devin Harris) Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT (600), KKRQ-FM (100.7) and KXIC (800). Series: Minnesota leads, 107-100 NCAA NET rankings through Friday: Iowa 35th,...
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
Penn State wrestling wins final 8 bouts with bonus points in 7 of them to crush Rutgers [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Eight of ten bouts had bonus points scored in them. The dual took about 1 hour and 45 minutes to complete. Penn State outdid itself with 38 takedowns in a 33-8 rout of Rutgers on Friday night inside the Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. The Nittany Lions gave up...
Rutgers visits No. 5 Iowa on Sunday, and it just won't be the same [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Feb. 11—IOWA CITY — It won't be the same. There won't be the warm ovation for C. Vivian Stringer as she walks out the Carver-Hawkeye Arena tunnel. A pedestrian Rutgers club comes to town for a 2 p.m. women's basketball meeting with No. 5 Iowa on Sunday. "They...
Bryce Parke contributes to Coe's 33-6 romp of wrestling rival Cornell [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Feb. 10—MOUNT VERNON — Coe's Bryce Parke has experienced highs and persevered the lows. He has continued to battle and the former has outweighed the latter, recently. "There have been a lot of ups and downs this season," Parke said. "There have been a lot of people that have been there for me.
Iowa football 2023 winter position breakdown: Offensive line [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Feb. 10—IOWA CITY — It's no secret Iowa's offensive line play in 2022 was not up to par for Kirk Ferentz-coached teams. "We were forced to play some guys that probably weren't quite ready to compete at the level we're looking for," Ferentz said earlier this month. "It's hard to run an offense when you can't block with proficiency."
Wisconsin men's hockey falls to No. 1 Minnesota
Members from two of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey NCAA title teams are in town for weekend festivities. The 1973 Badgers are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the school's first championship and the 1983 squad is doing the same after 40 years. The current team, however, couldn't treat them...
Mackenzie DeWees, a Quinnipiac women’s basketball standout and Manchester Valley graduate, returns to home state to play Mount St. Mary’s [Baltimore Sun]
There will be a bigger section of away team fans than usual inside the PNC Sports Complex in Emmitsburg on Thursday as Carroll County looks to support one of its hometown heroes in her return. Former Manchester Valley star Mackenzie DeWees, daughter of Mavericks girls basketball coach Heather DeWees, will...
