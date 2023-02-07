Feb. 10—IOWA CITY — It's no secret Iowa's offensive line play in 2022 was not up to par for Kirk Ferentz-coached teams. "We were forced to play some guys that probably weren't quite ready to compete at the level we're looking for," Ferentz said earlier this month. "It's hard to run an offense when you can't block with proficiency."

