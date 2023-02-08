‘There is no reason we can’t work together,’ Biden tells lawmakers whom he called ‘semifascists’

Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
Biden had a sick burn in his State of the Union speech. 'Lots of luck' explaining it
President Biden wished congressional Republicans "lots of luck in your senior year" during his State of the Union speech — a taunt that had a lot of people wondering.
Washington Examiner
Does Biden know police kill twice as many whites as blacks each year?
When I was younger, before I obtained my driver's license, my father, a police officer, sat me down. He talked to me about what to do should I ever be pulled over by a police officer while driving. In other words, he gave me "the talk" — the talk that...
Washington Examiner
Biden won't 'consider' mass deportations of illegal immigrants after Title 42 ends
President Joe Biden has denied that his administration was considering a massive deportation operation that would entail returning to Mexico immigrants who illegally crossed the southern border. In an interview with Spanish media during his visit to Florida on Thursday, Biden told Telemundo that a Washington Post story in which...
Washington Examiner
Biden pleads, 'Let me keep my job'
President Joe Biden’s prime-time State of the Union speech brought to mind economist Thomas Sowell’s clear-eyed dictum, “When you want to help people, you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.”. Biden wanted to help himself;...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Kim Jong Un tells troops to prepare for war
After disappearing for 36 days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un resurfaced Tuesday during a meeting with military officials and ordered his country to “prepare for war.”
Washington Examiner
Ex-FBI agents detail 'politicization' of agency ahead of bombshell GOP hearing
EXCLUSIVE — Two former FBI agents will detail on Thursday how the bureau has become overly political before a new "weaponization" subcommittee spearheaded by House Republicans, according to a copy of testimony obtained by the Washington Examiner. The ex-agents, Thomas J. Baker and Nicole Parker, are set to sharply...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman made it one month in the Senate before being hospitalized
Just five weeks and one day after Sen. John Fetterman took his oath of office, the Pennsylvania Democrat was hospitalized. While doctors maintained that the senator, who nearly died from a stroke last summer, did not suffer a second, Fetterman’s team, as usual, has remained radio silent. Unsurprisingly, only...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration creating sweeping legislation to remake asylum laws
The White House is moving behind the scenes to churn out legislation that would overhaul America’s asylum process for immigrants who arrive at the nation’s borders , according to a new report. The Biden administration hopes to appeal to Congress with a bill that reimagines the entire asylum...
Washington Examiner
Biden, the oldest president, reaches out to the oldest voters
President Joe Biden claiming Republicans are contemplating cuts to Social Security and Medicare could help the country's oldest president with a demographic that has been slipping away from Democrats. Biden's return to Florida this week underscored his criticism of Sen. Rick Scott's (R-FL) proposal to reconsider the entitlement programs every...
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Biden takes first steps to 2024 reelection campaign
This week’s White House report card finds President Joe Biden making moves to run for reelection next year. It started with his State of the Union address, full of questionable claims he has fixed the country former President Donald Trump left him. It ended with another military shoot-down of what we still don’t know.
Washington Examiner
Bright jobs numbers don’t tell the whole story
For months, Republicans have been hammering President Joe Biden’s economic policies, placing blame for record-high consumer prices directly on his shoulders. But as he faced them directly during his latest State of the Union address before Congress, Biden didn’t shy away from talking about the economy or inflation — in fact, he listed them among his accomplishments at the top of his 73-minute speech.
Washington Examiner
Conservatives should be wary of Biden's antitrust Trojan Horse
President Joe Biden repeatedly called for expanding government during his State of the Union address on Tuesday. As part of that agenda, Biden endorsed a left-wing bill that would supercharge his administration's crusade to push wokeness with the full force of the federal government. Conservatives should take notice. Biden called...
Washington Examiner
NRA predicts Supreme Court will finally define Second Amendment
A coalition led by the National Rifle Association this week sued to stop the Biden administration's bid to regulate AR-style "pistols," an effort that could prompt the Supreme Court to finally define what is allowed under the 231-year-old Second Amendment. While its suit is specifically aimed at the Bureau of...
Washington Examiner
Biden attorneys helped transfer previously unknown 'boxes' of files from Boston law office, emails show
Emails between President Joe Biden’s attorneys and the National Archives detail efforts to coordinate the transfer of a previously unknown cache of documents held at a Boston law office last November. The boxes are mentioned by government archivists coordinating a search of Biden’s Washington, D.C., think tank after classified...
Washington Examiner
Biden to visit Poland on first anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine
President Joe Biden will visit Poland this month to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to the White House. Biden will be in Poland Feb. 20-22 and will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and members of the Bucharest Nine before delivering remarks commemorating the first anniversary of the war, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Friday. The Bucharest Nine comprises eastern flank NATO allies.
Comments / 1