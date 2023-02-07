The "Omaha-type feel" offered up at the 2023 College Baseball Showdown isn't just rhetoric. Featuring three teams ranked in the preseason Top 10, and four ranked in the top 15, the six-team lineup facing off at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field may be as close as any one event has to the College World Series without actually meeting up in Nebraska.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO