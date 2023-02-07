ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kidron, OH

cleveland19.com

Road reopens after water main break repaired in Twinsburg

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Twinsburg Police, Heritage Drive has reopened between Tinkersview Drive and Timber Court following a water main break. Twinsburg firefighters closed part of Heritage Drive Sunday afternoon, due to the break.
TWINSBURG, OH
Morning Journal

Avon Mezquite Mexican Kitchen and Bar opens on Detroit Road

Mezquite Mexican Kitchen and Bar, 35846 Detroit Road, opened on Jan. 31 in the Avon Commons Shopping Center. With a non-traditional menu for a Mexican restaurant in the United States, the staff had hoped to see their newest spot succeed. According to Mezquite’s Hugo Jimenez, the restaurant has seen great...
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Multiple Bratenahl residents treated for CO poisoning

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters treated multiple residents for CO poisoning late Saturday evening. Firefighters responded to 2 Bratenahl Place around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, officials said the CO readings inside the building were high and the residents were evacuated. According to firefighters, a faulty generator was the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman crashes car into Westlake office building

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
WESTLAKE, OH
actionnews5.com

Police: Man wearing shirt with Amazon logo caught on cam breaking into home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are trying to identify the suspect in a break-in who was caught on camera dressed in an seeming attempt to resemble an Amazon delivery driver. Ring camera video shows the masked suspect breaking into an Akron home in broad daylight while wearing what...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Brewery cancels drag story hour after threats

WADSWORTH, Ohio – Wadsworth Brewing Co. has canceled a scheduled drag story hour because of threats. The show, set for Saturday, March 11, was a fundraiser for a non-profit that supports LGBTQ+ people. Ernie Joy and Ericha Fryfogle-Joy run the brewery. This week, they posted on the brewery’s Facebook...
WADSWORTH, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Harry Williamson dismisses Lorain County lawsuit

Former Lorain County 911 director Harry Williamson has dismissed his year-old lawsuit against numerous current and former county Lorain County officials. Attorney Brian Bardwell filed a notice of "voluntary dismissal without prejudice" in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on Friday, according to court records and a copy of the notice obtained by The Chronicle-Telegram.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Saturday evening. Cleveland police said the shootings happened 11:00 p.m. at W. 7th Street and Jefferson Avenue. The victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, are being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. The 16-year-old was grazed...
CLEVELAND, OH

