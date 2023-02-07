Read full article on original website
Man rescued from rollover crash in Bratenahl
A driver was rescued after his car crashed through a utility pole and a fence and rolled over along Lakeshore Boulevard on Friday night.
cleveland19.com
Road reopens after water main break repaired in Twinsburg
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Twinsburg Police, Heritage Drive has reopened between Tinkersview Drive and Timber Court following a water main break. Twinsburg firefighters closed part of Heritage Drive Sunday afternoon, due to the break.
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
Morning Journal
Avon Mezquite Mexican Kitchen and Bar opens on Detroit Road
Mezquite Mexican Kitchen and Bar, 35846 Detroit Road, opened on Jan. 31 in the Avon Commons Shopping Center. With a non-traditional menu for a Mexican restaurant in the United States, the staff had hoped to see their newest spot succeed. According to Mezquite’s Hugo Jimenez, the restaurant has seen great...
Garbage bag-toting suspect nabbed during getaway: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Petty theft: Great Northern Mall. An officer at 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 21 responded to Dillard’s department store’s parking lot to help a shopper locate his lost car. After the officer found the vehicle in the parking lot, he began heading toward the...
PHOTOS: 2 seriously injured in fiery crash in Parma
Responders had to use hydraulics to cut a 19-year-old man from his wrecked vehicle after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Multiple Bratenahl residents treated for CO poisoning
BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters treated multiple residents for CO poisoning late Saturday evening. Firefighters responded to 2 Bratenahl Place around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, officials said the CO readings inside the building were high and the residents were evacuated. According to firefighters, a faulty generator was the...
WTOV 9
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
Hole discovered in Ohio jail’s wall in suspected escape attempt
After receiving an anonymous tip, staff at the Columbiana County Jail found a hole in a wall, which they believe was an escape attempt.
cleveland19.com
Woman crashes car into Westlake office building
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial collapse of an exterior wall during high winds
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that high winds of about 60 miles per hour may be partially responsible for the partial collapse of the facade of an Elyria business on Thursday. Large pieces of sandstone crashed down onto the sidewalk from the century-old building that houses Suzin...
‘Doors of hell were open,’ chief says of train fire in East Palestine
We're getting one of our first accounts from one of those on the scene of Friday's huge train derailment and fire in East Palestine.
A couple of calls to the boys’ locker rooms at Orange High: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Theft from building, unauthorized use of a credit card: Chagrin Boulevard. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
actionnews5.com
Police: Man wearing shirt with Amazon logo caught on cam breaking into home
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are trying to identify the suspect in a break-in who was caught on camera dressed in an seeming attempt to resemble an Amazon delivery driver. Ring camera video shows the masked suspect breaking into an Akron home in broad daylight while wearing what...
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE 3 bedroom home, 2 car garage, household, 1965 Chevy Corvair, and misc.
Directions: From the Strasburg exit, take 250W (Wooster Ave) 1.1 miles to a right on East 1st St., right on Railroad Ave, then right on 2nd St. SE. Property is on the right. Signs posted. Online Only Auction. 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Home * 2 Car Garage. 1965 Chevy Corvair...
Brewery cancels drag story hour after threats
WADSWORTH, Ohio – Wadsworth Brewing Co. has canceled a scheduled drag story hour because of threats. The show, set for Saturday, March 11, was a fundraiser for a non-profit that supports LGBTQ+ people. Ernie Joy and Ericha Fryfogle-Joy run the brewery. This week, they posted on the brewery’s Facebook...
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
WDTN
‘Owners are devastated’: Humane agents hope to feed, rescue pets left during East Palestine evacuation
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) – Columbiana Humane Society officials are hoping they can soon go to multiple homes in East Palestine to rescue or at a minimum feed pets left behind when owners were forced to quickly evacuate due to the train derailment. “A lot of people had to...
Chronicle-Telegram
Harry Williamson dismisses Lorain County lawsuit
Former Lorain County 911 director Harry Williamson has dismissed his year-old lawsuit against numerous current and former county Lorain County officials. Attorney Brian Bardwell filed a notice of "voluntary dismissal without prejudice" in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on Friday, according to court records and a copy of the notice obtained by The Chronicle-Telegram.
cleveland19.com
2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Saturday evening. Cleveland police said the shootings happened 11:00 p.m. at W. 7th Street and Jefferson Avenue. The victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, are being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. The 16-year-old was grazed...
