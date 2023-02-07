Editor’s note: This press release was provided by Pelham Together. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. The Pelham Together Heart of Pelham (HOP) Award recognizes middle school and high school students who demonstrate qualities that are often overlooked, but that make us a community. Those qualities include compassion, kindness, leadership, determination, perseverance, and integrity. High school students are nominated by adults in the community, and middle school students are nominated by PMS faculty and staff who witness these qualities first hand. Please join us in celebrating these amazing young people!

