4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Fall Short Against Aztecs at Home
Box Score SAN JOSE, Calif. – Jada Holland had a game high in points for the second straight game, scoring 19 points in San José State's 80-55 loss to San Diego State on Saturday afternoon in the Spartan's final game of a quick two-game home stand. Alani Fluker...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Face Nation's Top Three-Point Shooting Team Saturday Night
San José State (14-10, 5-6 MW) vs. Utah State (19-6, 8-4MW) Location Provident Credit Union Event Center | San Jose, Calif. San José State hosts Utah State this Saturday evening inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center as the Spartans look to avenge a 75-74 loss to the Aggies in mid-January. The Aggies are coming off a 63-61 home loss to San Diego State Wednesday night.
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Head To The Davis Invitational This Weekend
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The No. 19 ranked Spartans head to Davis, Calif. to compete at the UC Davis Invitational this Weekend. Hannah Henry recorded 20 saves last Sunday at the Stanford invitational. Lior Ben David was the leading scorer at the Cal Cup invitational scoring five goals. Olga Descalzi...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Opens Season Against Top Teams at Mark Campbell Invitational
Game 1: No. 16 Duke | Friday, Feb. 10 | 9:00 a.m. Game 2: No. 14 Washington | Friday, Feb. 10 | 11:30 a.m. Game 3: Liberty | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 10:00 a.m. Game 4: No. 17 Stanford | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 12:45 p.m. Game 5: No. 1...
San Jose State University Spartans
Macpherson Shines Friday Night As Spartans Record Another Successful Meet
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Lauren Macpherson had a gold-star night as she won the beam with a school-record tying 9.925, tied for first on bars and won the all-around with a career-best 39.375, as the San José State women's gymnastics team scored a 195.800 Friday night against Air Force inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center.
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Back in New Mexico for Don Kirby Invitational
Location Albuquerque, N. M. | Albuquerque Convention Center. Broadcast & Statistics Friday and Saturday: Watch | Schedule. University of New Mexico, University of Nevada, Reno, Oregon State. Boston University, Boise State, Eastern Washington University,. UTEP, Sacramento State, Washington State,Western Colorado University,. UCLA, Northern Arizona University, Cal Poly SLO, Texas Tech,
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Picked Second in MW Preseason Poll, Three Spartans Named to Preseason All-MW Team
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The San José State baseball team was picked second in the 2023 Mountain West Preseason Coaches' Poll, announced by the conference on Thursday. The Spartans received 27 points and two first-place votes. Only UNLV fared better in the poll with 33 points and four first-place votes.
San Jose State University Spartans
Millan Clinches 5-2 Dual Match Win over UC Davis
BOX SCORE (PDF) DAVIS, Calif. - Carolina Millan won 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-4 in her singles match to help clinch San José State's (2-3) 5-2 dual match win over UC Davis (1-5) from the Marya Welch Tennis Center in Davis, Calif. Thursday afternoon. Millan has six singles wins this...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Drop Close Contest Against Colorado State
SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Spartans (3-20, 1-11 MW) returned home after a two-game road trip on Thursday falling to Colorado State (16-8, 9-4 MW) 59-57 in a contest that came down to the final possession. The Spartans led after the first quarter and at halftime, shooting 50 percent...
