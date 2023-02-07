ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Fall Short Against Aztecs at Home

Box Score SAN JOSE, Calif. – Jada Holland had a game high in points for the second straight game, scoring 19 points in San José State's 80-55 loss to San Diego State on Saturday afternoon in the Spartan's final game of a quick two-game home stand. Alani Fluker...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Face Nation's Top Three-Point Shooting Team Saturday Night

San José State (14-10, 5-6 MW) vs. Utah State (19-6, 8-4MW) Location Provident Credit Union Event Center | San Jose, Calif. San José State hosts Utah State this Saturday evening inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center as the Spartans look to avenge a 75-74 loss to the Aggies in mid-January. The Aggies are coming off a 63-61 home loss to San Diego State Wednesday night.
LOGAN, UT
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Head To The Davis Invitational This Weekend

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The No. 19 ranked Spartans head to Davis, Calif. to compete at the UC Davis Invitational this Weekend. Hannah Henry recorded 20 saves last Sunday at the Stanford invitational. Lior Ben David was the leading scorer at the Cal Cup invitational scoring five goals. Olga Descalzi...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Macpherson Shines Friday Night As Spartans Record Another Successful Meet

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Lauren Macpherson had a gold-star night as she won the beam with a school-record tying 9.925, tied for first on bars and won the all-around with a career-best 39.375, as the San José State women's gymnastics team scored a 195.800 Friday night against Air Force inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Back in New Mexico for Don Kirby Invitational

Location Albuquerque, N. M. | Albuquerque Convention Center. Broadcast & Statistics Friday and Saturday: Watch | Schedule. University of New Mexico, University of Nevada, Reno, Oregon State. Boston University, Boise State, Eastern Washington University,. UTEP, Sacramento State, Washington State,Western Colorado University,. UCLA, Northern Arizona University, Cal Poly SLO, Texas Tech,
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Millan Clinches 5-2 Dual Match Win over UC Davis

BOX SCORE (PDF) DAVIS, Calif. - Carolina Millan won 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-4 in her singles match to help clinch San José State's (2-3) 5-2 dual match win over UC Davis (1-5) from the Marya Welch Tennis Center in Davis, Calif. Thursday afternoon. Millan has six singles wins this...
DAVIS, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Drop Close Contest Against Colorado State

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Spartans (3-20, 1-11 MW) returned home after a two-game road trip on Thursday falling to Colorado State (16-8, 9-4 MW) 59-57 in a contest that came down to the final possession. The Spartans led after the first quarter and at halftime, shooting 50 percent...
FORT COLLINS, CO

