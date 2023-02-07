"Funny How Everything Works Out" | Kessler To Play For Former Jazzman Deron Williams In Rising Stars Challenge

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong LegacyS. F. MoriUtah State
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
2 Teams Reportedly Talked To The Warriors About James Wiseman
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports!, the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers have talked to the Golden State Warriors about James Wiseman.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBC Los Angeles
Lakers Flip Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly For Davon Reed and Mo Bamba at Trade Deadline
If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done making moves after trading Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal on Wednesday, than you were gravely mistaken. According to multiple reports, the Lakers made a bevy of moves in the waning hours of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The...
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving leads Dallas to win in Mavs’ debut
Kyrie Irving scored 24 points and dished out five assists in his Dallas Mavericks debut and Tim Hardaway Jr. added
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies welcome Luke Kennard with high hopes, praise after trade
Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...
NBA
Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings
Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
FOX Sports
Randle, Knicks to host Markkanen and the Jazz
Utah Jazz (28-29, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (30-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah travels to New York for a non-conference matchup. The Knicks have gone 14-15 at home. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game...
Grizzlies Prepared Big Offer To Nets For Kevin Durant
The biggest news to come from the NBA trade deadline was the Brooklyn Nets retooling their roster. They ended up trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend and on the night before the deadline traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. It sent shockwaves through the league...
Luka Doncic had a savage response when asked to rank the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference
Doncic was asked where he thinks the Mavs rank in the West, and provided a savage response by saying Dallas can win everytime they take the court
NBA
LeBron and the NBA Scoring Title
No one knows how LeBron James’ NBA odyssey will end. On Tuesday night, Akron’s favorite son claimed ownership to the most coveted record in the sport – drilling a short fadeaway to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring mark of 38,387 points, one that had stood for nearly four decades.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley power Cavs past Pelicans
Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Evan Mobley added 28 points, 13 rebounds and three steals to help the Cleveland Cavaliers notch an easy 118-107 victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Jarrett Allen contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds as Cleveland won its fifth straight game...
NBC Sports
Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in four-team deal
James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end. The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced Thursday night. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Thursday that the Warriors had...
NBA
New York Knicks Acquire Josh Hart
NEW YORK, February 9, 2023 – New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Josh Hart and the draft rights to Bojan Dubljevic and Daniel Diez from Portland in a four-team trade with Charlotte and Philadelphia. New York sends forward Svi Mykhailiuk to Charlotte and guard Ryan Arcidiacono, forward Cam Reddish, a protected first round draft pick and the draft rights to Ante Tomic to Portland.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Orlando
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Orlando area to support local Black businesses. 2. Dajen Eats. 3. Island Thyme Caribbean Grille. 4. Jam Eng. 5. Nile Ethiopian. 6. Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food...
NBA
Lakers Acquire D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt
The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired via trade guard D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. In the trade, the Lakers sent guard Russell Westbrook, forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, center Damian Jones and a protected first-round pick to Utah and a future second-round pick to Minnesota.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 10, 2023
Thursday’s NBA trade deadline saw the vast majority of the league make a move or two, including New Orleans, which acquired wing Josh Richardson from San Antonio in exchange for Devonte’ Graham and draft picks. Read five things to know about the newest Pelicans player. New Orleans (29-27)...
Comments / 0