ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

"Funny How Everything Works Out" | Kessler To Play For Former Jazzman Deron Williams In Rising Stars Challenge

By Ryan Kostecka, Ryan_Kostecka
NBA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies welcome Luke Kennard with high hopes, praise after trade

Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings

Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Randle, Knicks to host Markkanen and the Jazz

Utah Jazz (28-29, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (30-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah travels to New York for a non-conference matchup. The Knicks have gone 14-15 at home. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

LeBron and the NBA Scoring Title

No one knows how LeBron James’ NBA odyssey will end. On Tuesday night, Akron’s favorite son claimed ownership to the most coveted record in the sport – drilling a short fadeaway to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring mark of 38,387 points, one that had stood for nearly four decades.
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley power Cavs past Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Evan Mobley added 28 points, 13 rebounds and three steals to help the Cleveland Cavaliers notch an easy 118-107 victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Jarrett Allen contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds as Cleveland won its fifth straight game...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in four-team deal

James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end. The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced Thursday night. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Thursday that the Warriors had...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

New York Knicks Acquire Josh Hart

NEW YORK, February 9, 2023 – New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Josh Hart and the draft rights to Bojan Dubljevic and Daniel Diez from Portland in a four-team trade with Charlotte and Philadelphia. New York sends forward Svi Mykhailiuk to Charlotte and guard Ryan Arcidiacono, forward Cam Reddish, a protected first round draft pick and the draft rights to Ante Tomic to Portland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Orlando

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Orlando area to support local Black businesses. 2. Dajen Eats. 3. Island Thyme Caribbean Grille. 4. Jam Eng. 5. Nile Ethiopian. 6. Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Lakers Acquire D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired via trade guard D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. In the trade, the Lakers sent guard Russell Westbrook, forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, center Damian Jones and a protected first-round pick to Utah and a future second-round pick to Minnesota.
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 10, 2023

Thursday’s NBA trade deadline saw the vast majority of the league make a move or two, including New Orleans, which acquired wing Josh Richardson from San Antonio in exchange for Devonte’ Graham and draft picks. Read five things to know about the newest Pelicans player. New Orleans (29-27)...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy