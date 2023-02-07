"This Is A Basketball Community" | NBA All-Star Weekend To Showcase How Special The State Of Utah Truly Is

Read full article on original website
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks
It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
NBA
NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA
Reports: Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 3-team deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets, according to multiple reports. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels. Blazers reportedly receive:. Matisse Thybulle. Sixers reportedly receive:. Jalen McDaniels. 2024 second-round pick (via Knicks) 2029 second-round pick (via Blazers)
NBA
Wolves' Garza and Ignite's Henderson named captains for NBA G League Next Up Game
NEW YORK — Iowa Wolves forward Luka Garza and NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson have been named team captains for the NBA G League Next Up Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. ET and air live on NBA TV from the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
NBA
Pelicans injury report ahead of a Friday night matchup vs. Cavaliers
New Orleans released its injury report on Thursday afternoon soon after the trade deadline. Devonte' Graham (trade pending) is the newest addition to the report and is listed as out. Four other Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA
Reports: Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant to miss All-Star Game
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19, TNT) as he continues to recover from the sprained right MCL that has sidelined him for the past 13 games, TNT’s Chris Haynes and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaworski reported Tuesday. Wojnarowski added that, despite a...
NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver praises LeBron James' 'towering achievement'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by...
NBA
CavsHQ - Previewing the Pistons
Tim Alcorn and Jim Chones are joined by Mr. Cavalier, Austin Carr, to discuss the win streak to end the week. Former Pistons player and current radio analyst Rick Mahorn comes on to talk about the Cleveland-Detroit matchup on Wednesday.
NBA
Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons in 4-team deal
The Warriors dealt James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as a part of a four-team trade that also involves the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. In the deal, the Hawks picked up Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox II will go from Detroit to Portland. Pistons receive:. James Wiseman. Warriors...
NBA
Watch: Competing Together
Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 09:14 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA All-Star 10:08 OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets.
NBA
Tyronn Lue replaces Monty Williams on USA Basketball men’s coaching staff
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace Phoenix’s Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men’s national team coaching staff for this year’s World Cup and next year’s Paris Olympics. Lue joins head coach Steve Kerr of Golden State and fellow assistants Erik Spoelstra of the...
NBA
David Duke Jr. Selected to Play in 2023 NBA G League Next Up Game During All-Star Weekend
BROOKLYN – The NBA G League announced today that Brooklyn Nets two-way guard David Duke Jr. has been selected to participate in the 2023 NBA G League Next Up Game, which will take place as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. EST at the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game features this season’s top NBA G League performers and will be televised live on NBA TV.
NBA
Todd Graffagnini, John DeShazier on Brandon Ingram, win streak, LeBron James | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Summers and Jim Eichenhofer chat with the team's radio duo Todd Graffagnini and John DeShazier about the team's recent three-game win streak, most recently against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The group also talks about Brandon Ingram returning to form following...
NBA
'Showtime'-era Lakers embrace LeBron James as NBA's new scoring king
LOS ANGELES — The incident called for two accomplished NBA players to stand next to each other and then embrace. LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared many differences in how they became NBA stars and outspoken social activists with both their style of play and personality. Yet, they shared a stronger bond before and after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Shortly after James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the NBA’s all-time scoring record late in the third quarter, they became closer at least for a moment.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Cleveland
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Cleveland area to support local Black businesses. 2. Filter Restaurant. 3. Floods Urban Seafood. 4. Frederick’s Wine and Dine. 5. Grille 55. 6. Kafela. 7....
NBA
In season of ups and downs, Diallo a Pistons rock of reliability
The guy with a pretty compelling case as the Pistons best player over the past six weeks wasn’t in the rotation seven weeks ago. Explain that, Hamidou Diallo. “Stay ready so you don’t got to get ready,” Diallo said after Monday’s loss to Boston when an emerging pattern held: The Pistons were a better team with Diallo on the floor than on the bench. “That’s been my mentality since I came in the league. Nothing’s been given to me. Everything’s been worked for.”
