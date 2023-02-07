ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

"This Is A Basketball Community" | NBA All-Star Weekend To Showcase How Special The State Of Utah Truly Is

By Ryan Kostecka, Ryan_Kostecka
NBA
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
NBA

Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks

It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA

Reports: Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 3-team deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets, according to multiple reports. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels. Blazers reportedly receive:. Matisse Thybulle. Sixers reportedly receive:. Jalen McDaniels. 2024 second-round pick (via Knicks) 2029 second-round pick (via Blazers)
PORTLAND, OR
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
NBA

Pelicans injury report ahead of a Friday night matchup vs. Cavaliers

New Orleans released its injury report on Thursday afternoon soon after the trade deadline. Devonte' Graham (trade pending) is the newest addition to the report and is listed as out. Four other Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Reports: Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant to miss All-Star Game

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19, TNT) as he continues to recover from the sprained right MCL that has sidelined him for the past 13 games, TNT’s Chris Haynes and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaworski reported Tuesday. Wojnarowski added that, despite a...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

CavsHQ - Previewing the Pistons

Tim Alcorn and Jim Chones are joined by Mr. Cavalier, Austin Carr, to discuss the win streak to end the week. Former Pistons player and current radio analyst Rick Mahorn comes on to talk about the Cleveland-Detroit matchup on Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons in 4-team deal

The Warriors dealt James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as a part of a four-team trade that also involves the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. In the deal, the Hawks picked up Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox II will go from Detroit to Portland. Pistons receive:. James Wiseman. Warriors...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Watch: Competing Together

Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 09:14 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA All-Star 10:08 OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

David Duke Jr. Selected to Play in 2023 NBA G League Next Up Game During All-Star Weekend

BROOKLYN – The NBA G League announced today that Brooklyn Nets two-way guard David Duke Jr. has been selected to participate in the 2023 NBA G League Next Up Game, which will take place as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. EST at the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game features this season’s top NBA G League performers and will be televised live on NBA TV.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

'Showtime'-era Lakers embrace LeBron James as NBA's new scoring king

LOS ANGELES — The incident called for two accomplished NBA players to stand next to each other and then embrace. LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared many differences in how they became NBA stars and outspoken social activists with both their style of play and personality. Yet, they shared a stronger bond before and after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Shortly after James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the NBA’s all-time scoring record late in the third quarter, they became closer at least for a moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Cleveland

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Cleveland area to support local Black businesses. 2. Filter Restaurant. 3. Floods Urban Seafood. 4. Frederick’s Wine and Dine. 5. Grille 55. 6. Kafela. 7....
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

In season of ups and downs, Diallo a Pistons rock of reliability

The guy with a pretty compelling case as the Pistons best player over the past six weeks wasn’t in the rotation seven weeks ago. Explain that, Hamidou Diallo. “Stay ready so you don’t got to get ready,” Diallo said after Monday’s loss to Boston when an emerging pattern held: The Pistons were a better team with Diallo on the floor than on the bench. “That’s been my mentality since I came in the league. Nothing’s been given to me. Everything’s been worked for.”
DETROIT, MI

