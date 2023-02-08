Read full article on original website
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
New WWE Hire Revealed, Set For Debut February 10
A new WWE hire has been revealed, and fans won’t have to wait long to see him make his debut for the company. Fightful Select (subscription required) has confirmed that WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick, who officially started with the company this week. Chadwick will be announcing...
WWE NXT Star Sidelined With Injury
A WWE NXT star has announced that he has suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for up to two weeks. On the February 7 edition of WWE NXT, Carmelo Hayes defeated JD McDonagh in a top contenders bout. During the match, Ilja Dragunov made his return to cause a distraction. After the bell, Dragunov attacked McDonagh, who escaped through the crowd.
AEW Filming Content For Double Or Nothing 2023
AEW has reportedly already been working on promoting Double or Nothing 2023, months away from the upcoming pay-per-view. Per PWInsider, the promotion was filming promotional material for this year’s Double or Nothing event earlier this week. The report didn’t specify where or when exactly the content was filmed, nor...
Returning WWE Star Discusses First Large Period Of Time Away From The Ring
A returning WWE star has discussed the first large period of time away from the ring. To end 2022, Piper Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, missed three months of WWE programming due to injury. At WWE Royal Rumble, Niven returned to the ring and lasted 28 minutes in the Women’s...
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Moment He Realized How Influential He Was
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled the moment he realized how influential his career was. Shawn Michaels is considered by many to be one of the greatest in-ring performers in the history of professional wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer now heads up the NXT developmental brand, so he...
Every 2023 Women’s Elimination Chamber Participant’s Chance Of Winning Ranked
It’s almost time for the women’s Elimination Chamber: the match that performs exactly the same function as the women’s Royal Rumble (determining the contender for one of the company’s top women’s titles at WrestleMania) but generates a third of the interest because there’s no chance of Mickie James suddenly turning up halfway through.
Legendary Sports Announcer Praises WWE Name
A legendary ring announcer has praised the voice of a current WWE announcer and congratulated her on her engagement. Michael Buffer is known by many as the voice of boxing, WCW until 2001 and has announced for MLB World Series, NBA and NFL playoff games, among other sports. He recently...
Second Generation WWE Star Opens Up About Famous Father
A second generation WWE star has commented on what their famous father has to say about their time so far in professional wrestling. With numerous second generation stars floating about on WWE NXT (Ava Raine, daughter of The Rock and Charlie Dempsey, son of William Regal to name a few) the champion of the brand also wears the moniker proudly.
WWE Star Reveals Torn ACL Injury
A WWE star has revealed a torn ACL injury. As previously reported, NXT star JD McDonagh suffered a detached retina that will keep him out of action for up to 14 days. It seems that McDonagh is not the only NXT talent that is currently sidelined with an injury. On...
WWE Star No Longer Set To Appear Regularly
An update has emerged on the WWE status of Hall of Famer JBL, following the end of his alliance with Baron Corbin. After Corbin was defeated by Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of Raw, JBL ended his partnership with the former US Champion, telling him ‘you can’t polish a turd’.
New Match Set For February 13 WWE Raw
A new singles match has been made officially for next week’s (February 13) episode of Monday Night Raw. Over the past few weeks, Mustafa Ali has been getting involved in a story with Dolph Ziggler, frustrated with the opportunities that Ziggler has been given by the company. This came...
Big WWE Star Returns On SmackDown
A major WWE star has made their return (just in time for WrestleMania season!) on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. After an in-ring segment with Natalya summoned Shayna Baszler to defend herself from the accusation of being a “knock off version of Ronda Rousey,” the woman herself appeared. Making...
AEW Star Thought He Might Die During Bloody Match
A member of AEW’s Jericho Appreciation Society has revealed that they thought they might “pass away” during a particularly bloody match. Speaking about the Blood & Guts match that took place on AEW Dynamite in June 2022, Angelo Parker told SwerveCity Podcast:. “I bled so much. Yeah,...
AEW Star Injured During Dynamite Match?
An AEW star appeared to potentially sustain an injury during a big match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, dubbed Championship Fight Night. During an AEW Women’s World Championship eliminator match between the Bunny and Jamie Hayter, the match’s abrupt finish left some fans wondering if perhaps the Bunny hadn’t been injured.
Former WWE Star Says He’s ‘Backing Down’ To Company
One former WWE star has explained why he’s abandoning the quest to trademark his previous in-ring name. Matt Cardona was on the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell, where he spoke about his quest to obtain the trademark to his former WWE character, Zack Ryder. Opening up about...
Former NXT Star Offered AEW Contract?
A new report has revealed if a former NXT star might have been offered an AEW contract. EJ Nduka recently became a free agent after his contract with Major League Wrestling roughly a month ago. However, it seems like the former NXT star could be off the market already. According...
WWE SmackDown Heading To London Before Money In the Bank
WWE has announced that Friday Night SmackDown will be heading to the o2 Arena in London on the night before Money in the Bank. The show will take place in London on Friday 30 June 2023, the night before Money in the Bank, as announced on the official WWE Twitter account.
Details On ‘Issues’ Between AEW & Another Big Promotion
Tony Khan has been open in the past about his interest in AEW working with other wrestling companies but that doesn’t come without issues. In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has revealed behind-the-scenes issues between AEW and AAA in a relationship that dates back to the earliest days of Tony Khan’s company.
