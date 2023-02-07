Two Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the Nashville area are expected to close soon after the company announced it will close 149 stores, according to BusinessInsider. This new list of closures comes in addition to the 87 closures it announced last month. Eight of the announced closures are in Tennessee, with two being in […] The post Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Two Nashville Area Stores appeared first on Cheatham County Source.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO