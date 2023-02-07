Read full article on original website
murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption Feb 10, 2023
Lots and LOTS of dogs and only three cats available during our PAWS visit this week. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-898-7740.
Spring Hill community rallies behind restaurant owner
Restaurants have had it rough these last couple of years. Now, one Spring Hill restaurant owner is facing an even bigger challenge, health problems and costly surgeries.
Local Chef Alex Belew Wins ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 21
Alex Belew, former owner of Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, has been competing on chef Gordon Ramsay’s television show Hell’s Kitchen for the last 14 weeks. He made it to the final three and then in an intense cook-off he gained one of the two final spots tying with his strongest competition, Dafne Mejia. That final spot came down to the wire.
'Going once, going twice!' Brentwood estate up for auction
An iconic multi-million dollar Brentwood estate is up for auction. The original owners of the Brentwood home designed it after the Old Westbury Gardens home in New York.
murfreesboro.com
615 Flower Stop Opens in Murfreesboro
615 Flower Stop just opened at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Suite F, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. 615 Flower Stop is a very unique experience where you can pick your flowers, make your own bouquet (they can help), by the stem or bunch!. Guys, take note of this place. Whether it be...
This Tennessee Hidden Gem Shouldn’t Be So ‘Hidden’…It’s Enormous
I'm not sure when you can apply the term "hidden gem," so I've come up with my own condition. And it's pretty simple. If enough people to whom you've described said "gem" have never heard of it, then I think you can say it's a "hidden gem." And with that, I'll stop using quotation marks.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Welcome to Canvas, Cookies, and Cocoa! Spend a relaxing afternoon painting with studio artists while enjoying some cookies and sipping on hot cocoa! With marshmallows of course! This is an intermediate level painting, and the studio is encouraging artists 10 years and older, unless you plan to paint with your little one. Feel free to bring in your favorite beverage and snacks to enjoy during the evening! Cups and wine openers are provided for you!
Red Bicycle to Open Nolensville Pike Location
The neighborhood favorite coffee shop will be opening a new location along Nolensville Pike, inside of Vintage Edge mixed-use complex.
OnlyInYourState
Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee
Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville.
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, car in Murfreesboro
Two people have been brought to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro.
Get Your Tickets for the Tennessee Crossroads Inaugural Whiskey Tasting
Join Nashville Public Television and Tennessee Crossroads for the Inaugural Whiskey Tasting at the Nashville Public Television campus (161 Rains Avenue 37203) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Guests will experience all the diverse flavors of Tennessee whiskey from across the state to support...
WSMV
Missing Tullahoma boy found
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department reports Caleb Sanders has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy. Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began...
WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
ucbjournal.com
Hix Farm Brewery bartender cited
It was determined that there was illegal sale of alcohol to an underage individual. Putnam County – On January 22, 2023, Hix Farm Brewery hosted a private event “DRAG me to BRUNCH” that was sponsored by Upper Cumberland Pride. This event brought unwelcomed guests to our community such as ANTIFA, Proud Boys, and others.
WSMV
Owners of teddy bear made from late ‘Mammie’s jacket’ found
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – With the help of a group of Facebook detectives, a sentimental teddy bear will soon be back in the hands of its rightful owner. Regena Moreno started cracking the case of who owned a teddy bear made from a “late Mammie’s jacket” less than a week ago. Moreno posted photos of the teddy bear Saturday on the “Hip Cookeville” Facebook page after finding it at a Goodwill store.
I-24 in Nashville Closed After Tractor Trailer Overturns
Eastbound lanes on I-24 in Nashville are closed after a spill from an overturned tractor-trailer, according to Rebekah Hammonds of TDOT. The tractor was hauling 19K pounds of PVC pipe. Estimated clearance is 11am. It happened at mile marker 48 near Ellington Parkway. Traffic is now being diverted toward Rosa...
TN Lieutenant Governer hospitalized in Nashville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally announced that he is in the hospital after experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat. McNally is currently in Vanderbilt Hospital, located in Nashville, Tennessee. He posted on Facebook, “Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate my cardiac issues. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers.” […]
