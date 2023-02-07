ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption Feb 10, 2023

Lots and LOTS of dogs and only three cats available during our PAWS visit this week. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-898-7740.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Local Chef Alex Belew Wins ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 21

Alex Belew, former owner of Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, has been competing on chef Gordon Ramsay’s television show Hell’s Kitchen for the last 14 weeks. He made it to the final three and then in an intense cook-off he gained one of the two final spots tying with his strongest competition, Dafne Mejia. That final spot came down to the wire.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

615 Flower Stop Opens in Murfreesboro

615 Flower Stop just opened at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Suite F, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. 615 Flower Stop is a very unique experience where you can pick your flowers, make your own bouquet (they can help), by the stem or bunch!. Guys, take note of this place. Whether it be...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Welcome to Canvas, Cookies, and Cocoa! Spend a relaxing afternoon painting with studio artists while enjoying some cookies and sipping on hot cocoa! With marshmallows of course! This is an intermediate level painting, and the studio is encouraging artists 10 years and older, unless you plan to paint with your little one. Feel free to bring in your favorite beverage and snacks to enjoy during the evening! Cups and wine openers are provided for you!
MAURY COUNTY, TN
OnlyInYourState

Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee

Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
WARTRACE, TN
WSMV

Missing Tullahoma boy found

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department reports Caleb Sanders has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy. Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began...
TULLAHOMA, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Hix Farm Brewery bartender cited

It was determined that there was illegal sale of alcohol to an underage individual. Putnam County – On January 22, 2023, Hix Farm Brewery hosted a private event “DRAG me to BRUNCH” that was sponsored by Upper Cumberland Pride. This event brought unwelcomed guests to our community such as ANTIFA, Proud Boys, and others.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Owners of teddy bear made from late ‘Mammie’s jacket’ found

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – With the help of a group of Facebook detectives, a sentimental teddy bear will soon be back in the hands of its rightful owner. Regena Moreno started cracking the case of who owned a teddy bear made from a “late Mammie’s jacket” less than a week ago. Moreno posted photos of the teddy bear Saturday on the “Hip Cookeville” Facebook page after finding it at a Goodwill store.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WREG

TN Lieutenant Governer hospitalized in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally announced that he is in the hospital after experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat. McNally is currently in Vanderbilt Hospital, located in Nashville, Tennessee. He posted on Facebook, “Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate my cardiac issues. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers.” […]
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy