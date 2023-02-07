ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Salon

South Dakota GOP governor threatens felony charges for pharmacists prescribing abortion pills

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. South Dakota's Republican governor and attorney general on Tuesday issued a threatening letter directed at the state's pharmacists in response to a recent move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on dispensing abortion pills amid the GOP's nationwide assault on reproductive freedom.
ILLINOIS STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide

WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would […] The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
TEXAS STATE
Vox

A federal judge mocks the Supreme Court on abortion

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Last June, the Supreme Court...
ALABAMA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban

A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona.  U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market

A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically affect abortion access in this country at least as much as the Dobbs decision, according to some experts. We are talking about a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion rights groups. It targets access to abortion pills, which a growing number of patients are using to end pregnancies. And a decision in this case is expected soon.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

South Carolina Supreme Court Will Not Rehear Abortion Ruling

(Columbia, SC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court will not rehear a ruling on abortion. The state's highest court ruled in January that the law established in 2021 violated the state constitution's right to privacy. State Attorney General Alan Wilson petitioned the court to rehear the ruling. That petition is...
CNN

House passes 'born alive' abortion bill

House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
MISSOURI STATE
Vice

Judges Denied a 14-Year-Old’s Request for an Abortion. Twice.

Just a few days before her 15th birthday, the 14-year-old appeared in front of a Florida court and asked for permission to get an abortion. This girl said that her mother lived in Guatemala and that she had lost touch with her father after he moved away—making it likely impossible for her to get their permission to get an abortion, which minors are required to do under Florida law.
FLORIDA STATE

