Romney, Lee join Republican-backed Senate bill aims to permanently restrict federal abortion funding and services
Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have joined a Republican-backed bill that takes aim to permanently restrict federal funding and federal services for abortions.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
210 Democrats vote against bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortion attempt
Nearly every House Democrat voted against legislation on Wednesday to require medical care for infants who are born alive after an attempted abortion atttempt.
South Dakota GOP governor threatens felony charges for pharmacists prescribing abortion pills
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. South Dakota's Republican governor and attorney general on Tuesday issued a threatening letter directed at the state's pharmacists in response to a recent move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on dispensing abortion pills amid the GOP's nationwide assault on reproductive freedom.
Iowa Republicans file legislation making it a felony to manufacture, prescribe abortion drug
Republicans in the Iowa state legislature introduced a bill on Monday that would make it a felony to manufacture or prescribe mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. The bill would make it illegal to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell or transfer” generic or brand-name mifepristone in the state, punishable by up to…
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Republican demands "stronger laws" to stop women from leaving state to get abortions
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is expressing interest in supporting a piece of legislation that would prohibit women from leaving the state to receive abortion treatment. During a recent appearance on "The Pat Miller Show," Banks floated desire for stricter federal regulations to further restrict...
Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide
WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would […] The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Vox
A federal judge mocks the Supreme Court on abortion
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Last June, the Supreme Court...
Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban
A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona. U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
'Barbaric' Minnesota abortion bill lambasted by state senator: 'Future generations will look back in horror'
Republican State Sen. Julia Coleman called the new abortion legislation "dangerous" and criticized Democrats for denying Republicans' efforts to make the bill more moderate.
MO attorney general leads effort to warn pharmacies about mail-order abortion meds
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sent a letter to CVS and Walgreens this week telling the companies that they may be in violation of federal law if they go forward with a plan to offer mifepristone, a drug used to help induce abortion, through the mail. The letter, signed by...
NPR
A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market
A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically affect abortion access in this country at least as much as the Dobbs decision, according to some experts. We are talking about a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion rights groups. It targets access to abortion pills, which a growing number of patients are using to end pregnancies. And a decision in this case is expected soon.
Protesters gather outside SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade ruling
Protesters marched and chanted outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Senate Democrats press maker of abortion pill to add miscarriage management to label
A group of Senate Democrats is calling on Danco Laboratories, one of the manufacturers of the abortion pill mifepristone, to update the drug’s labeling to make it easier for patients to access the drug to help reduce complications from a miscarriage. The Democrats, led by Sens. Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Maggie Hassan…
iheart.com
South Carolina Supreme Court Will Not Rehear Abortion Ruling
(Columbia, SC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court will not rehear a ruling on abortion. The state's highest court ruled in January that the law established in 2021 violated the state constitution's right to privacy. State Attorney General Alan Wilson petitioned the court to rehear the ruling. That petition is...
House passes 'born alive' abortion bill
House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
Judges Denied a 14-Year-Old’s Request for an Abortion. Twice.
Just a few days before her 15th birthday, the 14-year-old appeared in front of a Florida court and asked for permission to get an abortion. This girl said that her mother lived in Guatemala and that she had lost touch with her father after he moved away—making it likely impossible for her to get their permission to get an abortion, which minors are required to do under Florida law.
