Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Proto Labs (PRLB) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Proto Labs (PRLB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.81%. A quarter...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q4 Earnings
Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) reported $280.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276.26 million, representing a surprise...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
CD&R Vector Holdings Cuts Stake in agilon health (AGL)
Fintel reports that CD&R Vector Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 194.61MM shares of agilon health, inc. (AGL). This represents 47.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 205.95MM shares and 52.30% of the company, a decrease in...
Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks
Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Maybe. Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. It's certainly arguable that we're nearer the end of the bear market than not. With that as the backdrop,...
AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Declares $1.65 Dividend
AvalonBay Communities said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share ($6.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.59 per share. At the current share...
Pure Crown Updates Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)
Fintel reports that Pure Crown has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.72MM shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (PCT). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.57MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase...
Mizuho Upgrades Western Digital (WDC)
On February 10, 2023, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Western Digital from Neutral to Buy. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Digital is $46.84. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.56% from its latest reported closing price of $41.99.
Sommadossi Jean-Pierre Increases Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)
Fintel reports that Sommadossi Jean-Pierre has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.47MM shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.10MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
Lsv Asset Management Cuts Stake in AMC Networks (AMCX)
Fintel reports that Lsv Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 6.08% of the company, a decrease in...
American Assets Trust (AAT) Declares $0.33 Dividend
American Assets Trust said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 will receive the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share. At the current...
M3 Partners Increases Position in SWK Holdings (SWKH)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 0.65MM shares and 5.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.65% and an increase in total ownership of 1.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in JFrog (FROG)
Fintel reports that Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.65MM shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG). This represents 3.64% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.10MM shares and 8.41% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Durable Capital Partners Increases Position in Clear Secure (YOU)
Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU). This represents 13.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 8.57MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in...
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Danimer Scientific (DNMR)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.03MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
