The New Orleans Pelicans made a move before Thursday’s trade deadline. The Pelicans acquired Josh Richardson, a veteran wing, from the San Antonio Spurs. They sent back guard Devonte’ Graham and four second-round picks to the Spurs, sweeteners that allowed New Orleans to avoid paying Graham the $12.1 million he is owed in 2023-24 and the $12.7 million he is set to earn in 2024-25.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO