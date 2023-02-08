ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Fact check: Breaking down Biden's exchanges with Republican senators over Social Security and Medicare

President Joe Biden has gone on the attack over Social Security and Medicare. In speeches and tweets this week, Biden and his White House have singled out particular Republican senators -- notably including Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin -- over proposals from those senators that could affect the retirement and health care programs.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Court asked to decide 'double jeopardy' case

NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City woman is claiming she can not be prosecuted for a drug offense after the government has already punished her by forfeiting cash police took from her. A legal brief says police seized $4,320 from 32-year-old Ashlee Corbin after a search of her north...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Florida lawmakers vote to back expansion of DeSantis' migrant relocation plan

Florida lawmakers on Friday approved an expansion of Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial program to relocate migrants, giving the Republican leader authority to transport individuals from anywhere in the country. The measure, now headed to DeSantis' desk after passing the GOP-led House on a 77-34 vote, would allow his administration to...
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Border crossings in January drop to lowest point since February 2021

The number of unlawful crossings of the US-Mexico border in January marked the lowest levels of encounters since February 2021, administration officials said Friday. In January, US Border Patrol made more than 128,000 apprehensions, down 42% from December, according to administration officials. The handling of the US-Mexico border has been...
News Channel Nebraska

Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump and his role in January 6, 2021, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Special counsel Jack Smith's office is seeking documents and testimony related to January 6, the source said. They want the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy