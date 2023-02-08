Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Report: Warriors acquiring Gary Payton II from Trail Blazers for five second round picks
After moving James Wiseman in a deal that involved the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks, the Golden State Warriors weren’t done making moves before the NBA trade deadline. During the final countdown on deadline day, the Warriors traded multiple second-round picks and Kevin Knox to acquire Gary Payton...
Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers made a move on Thursday to address their backcourt concerns. Eric Gordon has been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Clippers as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Memphis Grizzlies, according to multiple reports. John Wall was part of the trade as well. The five-time All-Star is... The post Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings
Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Rockets Eric Gordon Maintains Focus With Trade Deadline Near: 'My Mentality Doesn't Change'
With the NBA trade deadline vastly approaching, veteran guard Eric Gordon says his only focus is helping the Houston Rockets win against the Kings Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Clippers trade for Rockets' Eric Gordon, dump Luke Kennard
Kennard is a lights-out shooter, making over 44 percent of his threes in each of the last three seasons. Outside of Desmond Bane, Memphis has been struggling to make threes consistently. And while Kennard might make a lot ($13.7 million) for a guy who plays 20 minutes per night, the Grizzlies have so many players on rookie deals that they can easily take on his contract.
Mavs BREAKING: Luka Injury Update as Kyrie Leads at Kings
The Dallas Mavericks face the Sacramento Kings on Friday evening. After missing three games, Luka Doncic will likely miss one more before completing the superstar backcourt with Kyrie Irving.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Knicks, Cam Reddish, Warriors, Raptors
The Nuggets and Pistons are among the teams who are in the mix for forward Cam Reddish, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv. Both teams have talked to the Knicks about a Reddish deal, Begley added. Meanwhile, the Knicks have been linked to Pistons forward Saddiq Bey for some time, as...
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox reacts to being named to his first NBA All-Star team
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox speaks with reporters on Friday morning about being named to his first NBA All-Star game, doing so as an injury replacement in the Western Conference, his feelings about not being selected initially by the coaches as a reserve, what it means for him to make the […]
FOX Sports
Irving's 25 points, 10 assists lead Mavericks over Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 25 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Friday night for their third straight win. Irving played his second game since being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks. In his Dallas debut, he scored 24 points Wednesday night in a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Heat vs. Rockets Takeaways: One Defensive Mishap Does Not Tell A Full Story
The Houston Rockets sustained a heartbreaking loss to the Miami Heat Friday night, but their defeat goes beyond Jimmy Butler's game-winning basket.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Kings Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Friday's game.
247Sports
Memphis Grizzlies trade ex-UNC star Danny Green to Houston Rockets
Ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies dealt shooting guard Danny Green to the Houston Rockets as a part of a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Green, who missed Memphis' first 50 games this season with a torn ACL, made his Grizzlies debut on Feb. 1 and saw action in three games this season, averaging 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists. The Rockets are the eighth NBA franchise the North Carolina product has played for since entering the league in 2009-10 and the sixth in the last six years.
