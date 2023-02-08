ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers made a move on Thursday to address their backcourt concerns. Eric Gordon has been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Clippers as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Memphis Grizzlies, according to multiple reports. John Wall was part of the trade as well. The five-time All-Star is... The post Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings

Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
Yardbarker

Clippers trade for Rockets' Eric Gordon, dump Luke Kennard

Kennard is a lights-out shooter, making over 44 percent of his threes in each of the last three seasons. Outside of Desmond Bane, Memphis has been struggling to make threes consistently. And while Kennard might make a lot ($13.7 million) for a guy who plays 20 minutes per night, the Grizzlies have so many players on rookie deals that they can easily take on his contract.
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Knicks, Cam Reddish, Warriors, Raptors

The Nuggets and Pistons are among the teams who are in the mix for forward Cam Reddish, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv. Both teams have talked to the Knicks about a Reddish deal, Begley added. Meanwhile, the Knicks have been linked to Pistons forward Saddiq Bey for some time, as...
FOX Sports

Irving's 25 points, 10 assists lead Mavericks over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 25 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Friday night for their third straight win. Irving played his second game since being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks. In his Dallas debut, he scored 24 points Wednesday night in a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
247Sports

Memphis Grizzlies trade ex-UNC star Danny Green to Houston Rockets

Ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies dealt shooting guard Danny Green to the Houston Rockets as a part of a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Green, who missed Memphis' first 50 games this season with a torn ACL, made his Grizzlies debut on Feb. 1 and saw action in three games this season, averaging 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists. The Rockets are the eighth NBA franchise the North Carolina product has played for since entering the league in 2009-10 and the sixth in the last six years.
