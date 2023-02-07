With the start of their season less than a week away, FAU looks to end their 10th and final season in Conference USA (C-USA) with a bang. On Friday, FAU baseball will kick off their 2023 campaign with the first matchup of a three-game series against the Monmouth University Hawks at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO