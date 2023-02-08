Read full article on original website
Pro tennis player Alexander Bublik flew into a rage and smashed 3 rackets on court, and as usual, the commentators are the most memorable part of it all
Alexander Bublik smashed his racket against the court five times, then strode over to his bag and mangled two other rackets.
Swimming-Singapore replaces Russia's Kazan as host of 2025 World Aquatics Championships
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Singapore will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025 after the Russian city of Kazan was stripped of the event over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, governing body FINA said on Thursday.
NBC Sports
Wolf ousts Tiafoe in Dallas Open quarters, Isner advances
DALLAS — J.J. Wolf rallied for a three-set victory over No. 2 seed Frances Tiafoe, and John Isner won his 500th career tiebreaker in another straight-sets win in the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open. Top-seeded Taylor Fritz held on to beat No. 7 seed Marcos Giron 7-6 (7), 3-6,...
CBC News
Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Austria
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton stop in Innsbruck, Austria. Coverage continues Saturday at 4 a.m. ET with the monobob event, followed by the two-man bobsleigh competition at 8:30 a.m. ET. A full live streaming schedule follows below. For...
Yardbarker
The Race for the Oldest Olympics Tennis Champion: Nadal vs. Djokovic in Paris 2024
The 2024 Paris Olympics are just around the corner and tennis fans are already getting excited for the tournament that will take place at the Roland Garros on clay courts. The tournament promises to be one for the history books, as two of the world's greatest tennis players, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, have the opportunity to make their mark as the oldest Olympics singles champions in men's tennis history.
tennisuptodate.com
Maria Sakkari survives tricky second set against Vekic to advance in Linz
Maria Sakkari barely avoided having to play a 3rd set in Linz as she won a close second set tiebreak against Donna Vekic to win the match 6-3 7-6(8). It was a well-contested match between two players who started this year rather well. Sakkari was much better in the first set taking an early lead of 3-1 after which she comfortably cruised to a 6-3 finish. She didn't do as well as Vekic did but played a bit better in rallies to win most of the crucial ones.
atptour.com
Matos/Vega Hernandez Save MP In Cordoba QF Win
Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez were one of two teams to win Match Tie-breaks in Friday's quarter-finals at the Cordoba Open. The Brazilian-Spanish team defeated Nicolas Barrientos and Ariel Behar 6-4, 3-6, 13-11, saving a match point at in the Match Tie-break 9/10 before clinching victory on their third match point. They will meet third-seeded Frenchmen Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul in the semis after the home hopes saved a match point of their own in a Thursday quarter-final win.
NBC Sports
Jasmine Flury is surprise downhill champion at Alpine skiing worlds
Swiss Jasmine Flury‘s first top-level downhill victory came at the world championships, a stunning win from bib two, after which all of the favorites couldn’t match her in Meribel, France. Flury, a 29-year-old with one World Cup super-G victory from December 2017, prevailed by four hundredths of a...
tennisuptodate.com
Leylah Fernandez, Karolina Pliskova aim to boost field in Doha following several superstar withdrawals
Despite the Qatar TotalEnergies Open losing some star power due to some poorly-timed withdrawals, the event will still feature several exciting players vying for one of the more prestigious trophies on the tour. Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, former US Open champ Bianca Andreescu and two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine...
Figure skating-South Korea's Lee wins gold at Four Continents
Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Lee Hae-in won the biggest figure skating title of her career on Friday, bagging gold at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado.
CBC News
'Monkey off my back': Appiah ends podium drought in Austria with monobob bronze
Four years later, Cynthia Appiah has conquered the sliding track in Igls, Austria, site of her World Cup debut as a bobsleigh pilot. The 32-year-old Canadian Olympian reached the medal podium in women's monobob with a two-run time of one minute 49.42 on Saturday. "I've had a love-hate relationship since...
tennisuptodate.com
Rybakina not set for return to action at Qatar Open in Doha: "Schedule-wise it's not easy to travel so much"
Elena Rybakina won't be playing in Doha next week after she made a deep run in Abu Dhabi this week as she needs to play the qualifier to get into Doha. Due to the way entry lists and rankings function, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina would have had to play the qualifiers for Doha next week. She had no issues with that however after advancing to the quarter-finals of Abu Dhabi this week Rybakina pulled out due to conflicting schedules.
tennismajors.com
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Samsonova books spot in semi-finals, defeating Kudermetova
No 8 seed Liudmila Samsonova won against No 4 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-3 to move into the last four of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Friday evening. Samsonova, ranked No 19, will face Chinese Qinwen Zheng next. In the previous rounds, Liudmila Samsonova defeated American lucky loser Claire...
tennisuptodate.com
Emma Raducanu receives wildcard for BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells after initially not getting into Main Draw
Emma Raducanu is returning to Indian Wells in March after having a rather short stay in her two previous attempts and it's thanks to a wild card entry. Raducanu lost to Petra Martic in Indian Wells last year and the hope is that this year the run will be a bit better. She's had a fairly decent start to the year before rolling her ankle in Auckland and then losing to Coco Gauff in a competitive match in Melbourne. The conditions in Indian Wells generally suit her well and she should be ready to go.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 ABN AMRO Open Rotterdam Draw including Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rune, Rublev and Zverev
The 2023 edition of the ATP Rotterdam will be the 50th overall and it will host a strong field including Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rune, Rublev, Zverev and last year's champion Felix Auger-Aliassime. The tennis tournament in Rotterdam never lacks a strong field but this year's field will be particularly impressive. We'll...
