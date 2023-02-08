Emma Raducanu is returning to Indian Wells in March after having a rather short stay in her two previous attempts and it's thanks to a wild card entry. Raducanu lost to Petra Martic in Indian Wells last year and the hope is that this year the run will be a bit better. She's had a fairly decent start to the year before rolling her ankle in Auckland and then losing to Coco Gauff in a competitive match in Melbourne. The conditions in Indian Wells generally suit her well and she should be ready to go.

1 DAY AGO