The Wisconsin Badgers look to win consecutive games for the first time since early January as they travel to Lincoln, Neb., to take on the Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon. The Badgers took down Penn State in State College 79-74 in overtime on Wednesday night thanks to 19 points from Chucky Hepburn, 18 points from Connor Essegian and an all-around performance from Tyler Wahl with 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

MADISON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO