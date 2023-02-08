Read full article on original website
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Raheem Morris a finalist for Colts head coaching job as candidate list narrows
The Los Angeles Rams have patiently awaited a decision from the Indianapolis Colts, who are considering Raheem Morris in their extensive head coaching search. The accomplished defensive coordinator has had multiple interviews with the Colts and is squarely in the running for the job. Indianapolis is narrowing its list of...
Colts reportedly pivoting away from Jeff Saturday in HC search
The Colts have delivered this hiring period’s top non-Sean Payton-related headlines. Both the team’s steady interest in retaining Jeff Saturday and its connection with a third round of interviews have injected confusion into a drawn-out search. As this process (presumably) hits the homestretch, neither may be in the...
Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen viewed as frontrunner to land Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job
Jeff Saturday coached his last game with the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 8. Ever since, team owner Jim Irsay, general
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Shaquille Leonard drops bold Jeff Saturday Colts head coach take
Jeff Saturday’s run as the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach ended in drastic fashion. But Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is still a big fan of Saturday and believes he deserves a second chance to lead Indianapolis. Leonard defended Saturday and called him a great head coach on the Pat...
NBC Sports
Reports: Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan informed they won’t be hired as Colts coach
A few days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay said it would be days, not hours before his team found a new head coach. The club still may not be ready for a hire. But Indianapolis is at least getting tangibly closer to a choice. According to separate reports from Albert...
Colts' Jim Irsay letting Chris Ballard pick new head coach?
Throughout the early part of the offseason, the biggest storyline surrounding the Indianapolis Colts has been the search for a new head coach and the involvement of owner Jim Irsay in that process. General manager Chris Ballard has been there every step of the way, starting with the virtual interviews...
3 Trades Colts Can Make to Move Up in Draft
If the Indianapolis Colts want to ensure they get their quarterback of the future in the draft then they may have to trade up to make it happen.
Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job
The Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their search for a new head coach, and one notable candidate has now survived multiple rounds of cuts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job. He joins Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati... The post Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts Reportedly Eliminated 1 Head Coaching Candidate
The Colts have not yet named a head coach for the 2023 season, but they have reportedly eliminated one candidate from their list. According to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, the Colts have informed Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale that he's out of the running for the job. ...
Wink Martindale’s future in New York revealed amid Colts head coach position
Wink Martindale will very likely return to the New York Giants as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2023, after he was informed on Friday that he was no longer in the running for the vacant Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job. Although Martindale had been considered a finalist for...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill
James Boyd of The Athletic notes the Colts will likely not be able to afford to keep LB Bobby Okereke after his breakout 2022 season and he’ll likely sign elsewhere. However, they already have LB Zaire Franklin and could bring back LB E.J. Speed at a more affordable rate.
