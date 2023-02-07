Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row
No, Tesla isn't one of the stocks.
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Stewart Information Services Corp. Shares Close the Day 11.2% Lower - Daily Wrap
Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) shares closed today 11.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 17.5% year-to-date, down 29.5% over the past 12 months, and up 39.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.
3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could More Than Double in 12 Months, According to Wall Street
Wood recently bought Intellia Therapeutics shares for two of her ETFs. Ginkgo Bioworks could double simply by returning to its levels from early last year. Analysts are extremely bullish about Compass Pathways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
The stock market just hit a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside this year
The stock market just confirmed a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside in 2023. The trifecta included a Santa Claus rally, positive returns in the first five trading days of the year, and a positive January. On other occasions when the bullish trifecta occurred after a bear...
2 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
In response to the inflow of favorable macro data and the Fed's moderating rate hikes, investor optimism rekindled. This might aid growth stocks to stage a solid recovery in the...
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
These 2 Stocks Are Making a Pop on Monday
Celsius Holdings got an upgrade from a Wall Street analyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Omeros Stock Bolted Higher This Week
On Monday, Omeros announced receipt of a $200 million milestone payment from Rayner Surgical. The company now sports a cash runway well into 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Increases Position in ARVINAS HOLDING COMPANY (ARVN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.36MM shares of ARVINAS HOLDING COMPANY, LLC (ARVN). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.51MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Why Cardiovascular Systems Shares Are Trading Higher By 48%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS shares rose 65% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after the company received approval from Israel Innovation Authority for $900,000 grant to finance further development of company's manufacturing process for its Mudra Band. Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO rose 56.4% to $1.1804 in pre-market trading after declining 6%...
Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now
It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
Why Encompass Health Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
The healthcare-facilities operator published its fourth quarter of 2022 results after market hours on Tuesday. Investors had a reasonably bullish reaction to those figures. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
XLY, AMZN, GM, F: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLY) where we have detected an approximate $172.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 97,250,000 to 98,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLY, in trading today Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) is up about 0.1%, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) is down about 0.4%, and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) is up by about 1.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLY Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLY, versus its 200 day moving average:
