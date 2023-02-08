Read full article on original website
NJ library board to decide whether to ban 6 books
GLEN RIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) — The decision to keep six books on the shelves of a public library in New Jersey will be made on Wednesday night after a small group of individuals in Glen Ridge submitted petitions to remove the materials in October. LoriJeane Moody is a member of the opposing group, Glen Ridge […]
fanwoodnj.org
(CANCELLED) Mayor And Council Special Budget Meeting 2/9/23
MAYOR AND COUNCIL SPECIAL BUDGET MEETING (CANCELLED) The Mayor and Council Special Budget meeting scheduled for tonight is cancelled. The new date and time will be posted shortly.
tapinto.net
Bloomfield Township Seeks Nominations for 2023 Women to Watch Recognition Awards
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield Women’s History Month Committee is seeking nominations for the 2023 Bloomfield Women to Watch recognition awards. This annual event recognizes and celebrates women who have made significant contributions to the community and have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and impact in their personal and professional lives.
njurbannews.com
Murphy Administration Approves Expansions of Public Charter Schools
Last week, the administration of New Jersey Governor approved 11 high-performing public charter schools to offer more grade levels and seats for students throughout New Jersey. These decisions coming out of the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) will allow thousands of students to get off waitlists and enroll in public charter schools over the next several years. 2,299 additional charter seats out of 2,937 seats requested, or 78%, were approved. Recent data collected from NJDOE shows that there are more than 28,000 students currently sitting on public charter school wait lists.
NJ.com
Mom of girl targeted for killing lanternflies to speak at N.J. town hall on racial bias
When Helen Archontou, the chief executive officer of the YWCA of Northern New Jersey, heard 9-year-old Bobbi Wilson’s story last fall, she shared it with her son and daughter, who are the same age as the Essex County girl. Bobbi’s family accused a neighbor of racial bias last year...
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Mandates City Employees to Participate in Critical Race Theory-Inspired Training, Report
New York City employees must participate in racial equity training by March, according to a news report Monday that equates the curriculum to critical race theory, which essentially makes the argument America’s institutions are inherently racist. “The training provides all NYC employees with a framework to understand … the...
tapinto.net
Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
tapinto.net
Four Join Board of The Summit Foundation
SUMMIT, NJ - Four Summit residents - Chris Bonner, Paul Formichelli, Kelli Montgomery and Dennis White -- have joined The Summit Foundation Board, while Board members Julie Keenan, Sandy Bloom, Frank Macioce and Eric LeGoff have retired. Bonner received his commission in the US Army Aviation Branch as a helicopter...
Celebrating Black History Month: Lunch at Mama's
UNION, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month, the Union Police Department has been partnering with several Black-owned businesses around town. During lunchtime on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, officers visited Mama's BBQ II on Springfield Avenue to welcome the community with a 15 percent discount off their full menu. “This is another great police event,” said Committeeman and Police Commissioner Joseph Florio. “This place has been here longer than I’ve been here. It’s an establishment; it’s a legend here.” “It’s always a beautiful thing when we can interact with our community,” said police officer Michael Campos, “especially during Black History Month when we can spotlight Black-owned businesses. In Union, we’re one community.” “It’s great when the officers and the community can get together. It really shows the positive relationship we have in the community,” said Committeeman James Bowser. “Also, I couldn’t miss the opportunity to come here and get some of Mama’s bbq.” Chris Finnick, owner of Mama’s BBQ II, said, “I appreciate everyone coming out to Mama’s BBQ and I know everyone will enjoy their lunch. Everything is fresh and homemade."
tapinto.net
Sayreville Remembers Councilwoman Dwumfour As Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. Dwumfour, a pastor in...
tapinto.net
JCC of Central NJ to Host Free Special Needs Resource Fair Featuring Over 50 Vendors
In honor of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month (JDAIM), the JCC of Central NJ in Scotch Plains is hosting a Special Needs Resource Fair on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The JCC is located at 1391 Martine Avenue in Scotch Plains. This JCC’s...
tapinto.net
Prospect Park School No. 1 is Also Number One in Kindness
PROSPECT PARK, NJ - “If you can be anything, be kind." Prospect Park Superintendent of Schools and Principal for School No. 1, Dr. Tyeshia Reels, said that is a saying that matches the district's Great Kindness Challenge, which took place in the later part of January. From January 23...
tapinto.net
Man Enough to be a Girl Scout: Commissioner Director Tom Arnone to be Honored at April 19, Girl Scouts of The Jersey Shore Gala.
Gala Honoress 2023: Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, Paige Baran, Denise Wegeman, Shawanda Beale, Manpreet Kohli, Lauren Holman. MONMOUTH COUNTY- Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore will celebrate community leaders who inspire, at the Women of Distinction & Community Partners Gala on Wednesday, April 19, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club in Farmingdale. Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone will receive recognition as “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout”. This award honors a man who is committed to helping and encouraging girls and young women as they pursue their passion. This honoree advocates, educates, and inspires girls to be courageous and confident.
tapinto.net
Letter: Lack of True Democracy Heads for Vote Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Westfield mayor and town council will vote on the controversial redevelopment plan known as One Westfield Place. As our town is deeply divided as to approve or disapprove this enormous project, the mayor, many of the town council members and town attorney Tom Jardim continue to assert that a non-binding referendum is illegal. Yet, many citizens contend that this is a smoke screen so that they can, without the will and support of the populace, push through a plan that is not only controversial, but unwanted.
tapinto.net
PUBLIC NOTICE: Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board of the Township of Millburn, Feb. 15
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board of the Township of Millburn, in the County of Essex and State of New Jersey meeting will be held on February 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Sign Up for FREE Millburn/Short Hills Newsletter. Get local news you can trust...
tapinto.net
Berkeley Heights Public Library
BHPL's Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, February 13th at 7:00 pm in BHPL's Conference Room on the Upper Level at 29 Park Avenue. Click here for the Agenda. Editor's Note: This advertorial content is being published by TAPinto.net as a service for its marketing partners. For more information about how to market your business or nonprofit on TAPinto, please visit TAPintoMarketing.net or email contact@tapinto.net. The opinions expressed herein, if any, are the writer's alone, and do not reflect the opinions of TAPinto.net or anyone who works for TAPinto.net. TAPinto.net is not responsible for the accuracy of any of the information supplied by the writer.
tapinto.net
As Authorities Hunt Killer, Sayreville Remembers a Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour last week, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother, and community leader. As police...
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
tapinto.net
Grief Workshop Coming to The Curious Heart in Westfield
Are you feeling stuck or frozen in your grief? Are you having a hard time finding the joy in life due to unrelenting grief?. If so, please consider attending a free upcoming workshop at The Curious Heart Apothecary & Spiritual Center. Sheri Burkat, LCSW, will be presenting her upcoming 4-week...
tapinto.net
Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher
FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry...
