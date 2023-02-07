ASHLAND, Ohio – The Fairmont State men's tennis team (1-0) won its first dual match of the season 5-2 over Ashland on Saturday (Feb. 11). The women's team (2-1) dropped the dual to the Eagles, 6-1. On the men's side, the Falcons won the doubles point and swept the three matches. Kan Watanabe won 6-1, 6-3 over his opponent in the No. 2 position. Seena Saadevandi claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win in the No. 3 position. Mohamed El Helaly won his first collegiate singles match 6-2, 6-1 and Jacob Boone collected a 6-2, 6-3 win. Elia Barozzi forced a tiebreaker in his match at the No. 1 spot but fell in the tiebreaker. Alexandre Pages split the first two sets and fell in the final set in the No. 4 position. Fairmont State won 5-2 in the first dual of the season.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO