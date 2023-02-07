Read full article on original website
Related
TravelPulse
The Most Immersive European Destinations Ranked in New Study
Overseas travelers are increasingly pursuing ‘immersive travel’ experiences, and 2023 is set to see the trend amplified even further. No longer content with cookie-cutter vacation options, Americans want to find somewhere they can really live like a local, and soak up the authentic culture and feel of the place they’ve come to explore.
TravelPulse
How Travel Advisors Can Capitalize on the Latest Travel Trends
Paying attention to the latest travel trends can pay big dividends for the travel advisor. According to Kristy Mosolino, owner of Wishes Travel in Birmingham, Alabama “Knowing the trends that are in demand is so important in staying ahead of the game. And as travel advisors, it’s up to me and my team to stay on top of what travelers are looking for on their vacations.”
TravelPulse
Kevin Costner’s Autio Travel App Joins JetBlue’s In-Flight Lineup
Autio, the travel companion mobile app co-founded by Kevin Costner, this week announced a new partnership with low-cost airline JetBlue that will see Autio content added to the carrier’s in-flight entertainment library. Through the arrangement, JetBlue’s passengers on select flights will be able to access Autio’s unique audio content,...
Comments / 0