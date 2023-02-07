Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
GP survey reveals health and health care inequalities of trans and non-binary adults
Trans and non-binary adults are more likely than the general population to experience long-term health conditions, including mental health problems, dementia and learning disabilities, and to be autistic, according to new research. The study also found that while trans and non-binary adults report no differences in access to primary care,...
Bustle
The Problem With Comparing Mental Health To Physical Health
Not long ago, I tried to explain to my husband what happened in my head when I had a panic attack. The night before, I’d woken him up, crying and shaking over a problem that did not exist. I compared my anxiety and depression to something that spins, like...
Weight Bias Is a Problem in Health Care. Here's What Doctors Can Do
Here’s what doctors can do to address their potential bias.
sciencealert.com
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
Looking At The Percent of People With Mental Illnesses Associated With A Lack of Empathy
Previously, I have written a lot of different disorders associated with a lack of empathy and it got us at Mint Message thinking about what percentage of the population exists that lacks the ability to care that much about their fellow man. So, here in this article, I am going to look back at those previous stories and the peer-reviewed studies we looked at to write these stories. Then, I will give a rough guess/estimate of what percent of the population potentially looks at the rest of us as a bunch of playthings to do what they want with instead of fellow human beings.
MedicalXpress
Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns
A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.
Healthline
What to Know About Fatty Liver Disease
If too much fat builds up in the liver, it can lead to inflammation, which can cause complications. Certain changes to your diet and exercise routine may help reverse the condition. Fatty liver is also known as hepatic steatosis. It happens when fat builds up in the liver. Having small...
Healthline
Can Gender Dysphoria Be a Phase?
For some, gender dysphoria is a lifelong condition. But there are many different ways to change how you feel in and about your body. Gender dysphoria isn’t a “phase” that comes and goes at will. It usually stays with a person throughout their life, though it can ebb and flow in degree and severity.
psychreg.org
Drug Addiction and Mental Health: Understanding the Connection
Drug addiction and mental health problems often go hand in hand. Drug use can lead to mental health problems, and mental health problems can lead to drug addiction. People who struggle with mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, or trauma, turn to drugs as a way to cope with their feelings and emotions. Unfortunately, this often leads to drug addiction, as the person may become physically and psychologically dependent on the drug to feel better.
Healthline
Life Expectancy and Long-Term Outlook for Alzheimer’s Disease
The average life expectancy for a person with Alzheimer’s disease is 5.8 years after diagnosis. However, early diagnosis can give people and their loved ones the chance to put in place lifestyle changes that can delay or prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s dementia. What is Alzheimer’s disease?
Healthline
What to Expect from Shingles Pain and How to Treat It
Since it affects nerves, shingles can cause pain, burning, or tingling, as well as an itchy rash that blisters. Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, results from the. of the varicella-zoster virus. After an infection of varicella, known as chickenpox, the virus remains dormant in the body’s nervous system. Years...
MedicalXpress
Resilience to HIV-related stigma may be key to ending the AIDS epidemic
Failing to address the psychological trauma experienced by many older people living with HIV/AIDS will make it difficult—if not impossible—to end the epidemic, according to a Rutgers University study. Once considered a death sentence, HIV/AIDS has evolved into a manageable illness—with the availability of antiretroviral treatments—and people with...
Healthline
What Part of Your Brain Does Parkinson’s Disease Affect?
Although Parkinson’s creates an array of symptoms that can be felt throughout the body, it’s primarily a disorder of a tiny area of the brain called the substantia nigra pars compacta. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder that gets progressively worse over time. The condition is caused by...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents
Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
Healthline
Is Heart Disease More Common in African Americans?
Black people in the United States have lower rates of heart disease than white people. But they tend to develop it earlier and have worse outcomes. Socioeconomic factors and higher rates of underlying conditions play a role in this disparity. “Heart disease” is an umbrella term for a wide range...
Healthline
Mental Health Spotlight: Coming to Terms with Your Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic neurological condition that affects the central nervous system. It can cause many symptoms, which vary from one person to another. Some people with MS only have mild symptoms, while others have symptoms that get worse over time. Many people with MS have short flares of symptoms followed by periods of remission when symptoms improve.
Healthline
Comparing Bone Demineralization and Osteoporosis
When you lose bone minerals quicker than you can replace them, it’s called bone demineralization. This can lead to other health conditions, including osteoporosis. of your bone mass is made up of minerals like calcium and phosphorous. These minerals give your bones their strength and hardness. Your body also...
Healthline
How to Manage Depression as a Teacher
Teachers are often more than just educators — they’re caregivers, a role that can come with stress and burnout, and may contribute to challenges like teacher depression. When you hear the word “depression,” there’s a good chance it’s in reference to major depressive disorder, a mental health diagnosis defined by persistent periods of low mood and a loss of interest in almost all activities.
Improving Mental Health Self-Care
Improving your mental health care self-care by creating and using a mental health routine can lead you to be happier and healthier. We all hear about the importance of self-care, but oftentimes it is viewed as nothing more than pampering yourself with a long bubble bath. Self-care is so much more. For anyone who suffers from a mental health illness, most turn to therapies and medication as a first choice, but lifestyle changes, including routines, can make a huge impact. A daily mental health routine will allow you to focus on yourself and your needs.
Healthline
What to Do If Your Crohn’s Disease Treatment Isn’t Working
Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It can affect any part of the digestive tract. Symptoms of Crohn’s include pain, cramping, diarrhea, blood in the stool, and fatigue. It’s a chronic disease that has times when symptoms flare, followed by periods of remission. Medications...
