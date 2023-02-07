Read full article on original website
Healthline
What to Know About High Functioning Schizophrenia
When a person’s schizophrenia symptoms do not appear to interfere with their daily life, their condition may be referred to as high functioning schizophrenia. But this is not an official diagnosis. Schizophrenia is a complex and varied psychiatric disorder that affects each person differently. Some people have relatively mild...
Medical News Today
What to know about a facetectomy
A facetectomy is a surgical procedure on the spine to remove one or both facet joints of a vertebra. Surgery aims to release pressure on a trapped nerve and reduce pain. Facets are bony protrusions where vertebrae connect. The points at which they meet are called facet joints. These joint surfaces are covered with cartilage. A membrane called synovium surrounds the joint space and produces fluid to keep the spine lubricated.
Everything You Need to Know About Inversion Tables
Inversion can be good for you if you have compression of the discs in your back, or you have arthritic pain in your middle back, lower back, or hips.
Healthline
What to Know About Osteoporosis and Your Spine
Spinal complications are common effects of osteoporosis. These include spinal fractures and spinal stenosis. Medications, lifestyle changes, and exercises can help you manage osteoporosis and prevent spinal issues. About 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men over the age of 50 will develop a bone fracture because of...
Medical News Today
What to know about congestive heart failure and coughing
Congestive heart failure, or heart failure, causes symptoms, including a cough. A cough may occur due to fluid buildup in the lungs or as a side effect of medication. It can mean the condition is worsening. Treatment for coughing due to heart failure may involve medication and lifestyle changes to...
MedicalXpress
What your blood type can tell you about your health
Most people don't think about their blood type unless they need surgery or are planning to donate blood. But we can learn more from our blood types than simply whether or not we can safely accept a transfusion from a donor. Using large, population-wide surveys, researchers have found that certain blood types are associated with greater risks of heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers, says hematologist Raymond Comenzo, a professor at Tufts University School of Medicine and medical director of the Blood Bank and Transfusion Medicine Laboratory at Tufts Medical Center.
This news anchor was told she had acid reflux—the next day she was hospitalized and had fluid drained from around her heart. Here’s what you need to know about pericarditis
Vossoughian told viewers she asked herself: “Is this it?” while being rushed through the ER.
Here's What Actually Happens When You Stop Taking Ozempic
Doctors share the truth about life after this popular weight loss drug.
Healthline
What to Know About Fatty Liver Disease
If too much fat builds up in the liver, it can lead to inflammation, which can cause complications. Certain changes to your diet and exercise routine may help reverse the condition. Fatty liver is also known as hepatic steatosis. It happens when fat builds up in the liver. Having small...
CNET
How Your Blood Type Affects Your Heart Health
You wouldn't know it from looking at us, but inside the blood coursing through our veins are tiny variations that categorize every human into one of these blood-type groups: A-positive, A-negative, B-positive, B-negative, O-negative, O-positive, AB-positive and AB-negative. Often, these minute differences don't matter until they really matter and you're...
Urgent warning as cases of deadly meningitis soar – the 6 signs you must know
MENINGITIS cases more than doubled last year after lockdown rules were lifted. Experts fear the deadly infection, which killed rocker Jeff Beck, 78, last month, is surging now that people are mixing again. Meningitis Now said confirmed hospital cases were up to 205 last year compared to 80 the year...
Healthline
What to Know About Second-Degree Heart Block: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Second-degree heart block is a potentially serious but treatable condition affecting the heart’s electrical system. Treatment may require a pacemaker to stabilize the heart’s rhythm. Electrical impulses that travel from the heart’s upper chambers (atria) down to the lower chambers (ventricles) keep your heart beating in a steady,...
Healthline
What to Expect from Shingles Pain and How to Treat It
Since it affects nerves, shingles can cause pain, burning, or tingling, as well as an itchy rash that blisters. Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, results from the. of the varicella-zoster virus. After an infection of varicella, known as chickenpox, the virus remains dormant in the body’s nervous system. Years...
Healthline
What to Know About Esophageal Cancer Staging
Esophageal cancer is staged on a scale from 0 to 4. The cancer stage indicates how far it has spread and how large the tumor is. Esophageal cancer is staged ranging from 0 to 4. Higher stages indicate more advanced cancer. Stages are then assigned letters within the stages. Letters...
Healthline
What to Do If Your Crohn’s Disease Treatment Isn’t Working
Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It can affect any part of the digestive tract. Symptoms of Crohn’s include pain, cramping, diarrhea, blood in the stool, and fatigue. It’s a chronic disease that has times when symptoms flare, followed by periods of remission. Medications...
Healthline
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Neurogenic Bladder: What You Should Know
Bladder problems caused by a disease such as multiple sclerosis (MS) is called neurogenic bladder. MS can disrupt communication between your brain and the bladder, making bladder problems quite common. If you have multiple sclerosis (MS) and develop bladder problems, you’re not alone. Most people with MS eventually experience...
