Most people don't think about their blood type unless they need surgery or are planning to donate blood. But we can learn more from our blood types than simply whether or not we can safely accept a transfusion from a donor. Using large, population-wide surveys, researchers have found that certain blood types are associated with greater risks of heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers, says hematologist Raymond Comenzo, a professor at Tufts University School of Medicine and medical director of the Blood Bank and Transfusion Medicine Laboratory at Tufts Medical Center.

16 DAYS AGO