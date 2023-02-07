Read full article on original website
Related
A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth
An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.
CNET
Throw Away Your Leftover Rice. Here's Why
You might not want to eat that leftover rice that's been languishing in your fridge. Yes, rice is a versatile ingredient that pairs wonderfully with just about any meal. Why wouldn't you want to save every grain that you cook or have as leftovers from takeout? Here's one reason: By tossing that three-day-old rice, you could be saving yourself from stomach trouble.
Comments / 0