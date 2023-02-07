Read full article on original website
USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Fort Hood Police conduct joint active-shooter training
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Dozens of Fort Hood and Central Texas community first responders joined forces from February 6-8 for an active-shooter joint training exercise. According to the Fort Hood Press Center, the exercise brought together local municipal first-responders – along with Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services soldiers and civilians – who […]
Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas
In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
KTRE
WATCH: Josh Rultenberg East Texas News White House Correspondent talks Chinese balloon, Santos, more
Coleman on the Road: Travis Kelce talks about his friend Mahomes winning MVP again. Mahomes winning MVP for the second time doesn't surprise most people, including sports director Michael Coleman. Tonight he heard from Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus. East Texas Food Bank holds emergency...
History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight
Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
Texas Woman Smashes Husband's Car After Catching Him With Another Woman
The woman allegedly smashed her husband's car with a baseball bat before backing her car into it.
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Front License Plates in Texas?
Since this is not New Mexico which only requires a back license plate on cars in their state, is it illegal to drive in Texas without a front license plate?. Texas requires that any vehicle must have a front license plate with the exception of road tractors, motorcycles, trailers, and semitrailers.
Former Texas teachers explain why they called it quits
Former teachers are sharing why they left the classroom.
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
a-z-animals.com
What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?
Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas couple accused of selling Fentanyl to kids
A Texas couple is accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills to middle school kids. Three students died, six others are in the hospital.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West
This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
KWTX
Delayed signing day celebrations wrap up in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Several Central Texas schools held signing celebrations on Wednesday to recognize students who recently signed with college athletic programs. Lorena High School Joe Gutshall - Football UMHB, Lucas Ragsdale - Football Hardin-Simmons, Riley Pirkle - Rodeo North Central Texas College and Addie Sykora - CC/Track North Texas.
KTRE
State Senator’s attorney releases statement following DWI arrest
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas senator who represents parts of the Brazos Valley was arrested early Tuesday morning in Austin for drunk driving. State Sen. Charles Schwertner was booked into the Travis County Jail around 2 a.m. after being charged with driving while intoxicated. The Georgetown Republican was released...
South Texas reports highest number of CBP-related deaths
Congress in late 2020 directed the Department of Homeland Security to change the way U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports deaths of people in custody.
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
