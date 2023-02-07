ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 44 News

Fort Hood Police conduct joint active-shooter training

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Dozens of Fort Hood and Central Texas community first responders joined forces from February 6-8 for an active-shooter joint training exercise. According to the Fort Hood Press Center, the exercise brought together local municipal first-responders – along with Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services soldiers and civilians – who […]
FORT HOOD, TX
US105

Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas

In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
KILLEEN, TX
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight

Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?

Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West

This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Delayed signing day celebrations wrap up in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Several Central Texas schools held signing celebrations on Wednesday to recognize students who recently signed with college athletic programs. Lorena High School Joe Gutshall - Football UMHB, Lucas Ragsdale - Football Hardin-Simmons, Riley Pirkle - Rodeo North Central Texas College and Addie Sykora - CC/Track North Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

State Senator’s attorney releases statement following DWI arrest

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas senator who represents parts of the Brazos Valley was arrested early Tuesday morning in Austin for drunk driving. State Sen. Charles Schwertner was booked into the Travis County Jail around 2 a.m. after being charged with driving while intoxicated. The Georgetown Republican was released...
AUSTIN, TX

