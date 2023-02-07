Read full article on original website
Related
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Energy and consumer goods are about as stable as the business world gets.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
Motley Fool
Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today
Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
The 5 Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Improving investors' sentiments amid the cooling inflation and moderating interest rate increases helped the stock market to surge in recent weeks. Moreover, the IMF raised its world economy growth forecast....
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bank of America (BAC) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bank of America's Bumpy Ride: One company that has...
Motley Fool
3 Hot Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2023
Shares of Redfin, Coinbase, and AppHarvest are up between 102% and 269% so far in 2023. All three stocks fell sharply in 2022, and all three businesses face serious challenges despite the big bounce this year. There are signs of life in the real estate and crypto markets for Redfin...
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
Motley Fool
2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
A Good Day To Bet Against Stocks: During The Largest Short Squeeze In Eight Years
On Thursday, we took advantage of the post-Powell rally to bet against one of the weak stocks that skyrocketed then. Our Trade Alert from Thursday afternoon: https://t.co/yZVpXWzD9o. — Portfolio Armor (@PortfolioArmor) February 4, 2023. It turns out Thursday was an especially good time to place a bearish bet. As ZeroHedge...
Jim Cramer Says This Company Is Not Making Enough Money: 'They Need A Merger'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," host Jim Cramer called Cintas Corp CTAS "one of the greatest small business companies in the world." Regarding Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD, Cramer thinks that "PXD at $220 may be one of the best investments you can make." Zoom Video Communications Inc...
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher
Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now
SoFi and CrowdStrike have done a great job of scaling their businesses in recent years and continue to grow rapidly. Both have truly massive market opportunities, so growth could continue for many years to come. These businesses are well capitalized and have clear paths to profitability. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
These 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Are Back in High Gear
The Nasdaq moved slightly lower in premarket trading Wednesday morning after a big move higher on Tuesday. Enphase Energy defied concerns about sluggishness in the solar power industry with its earnings results. Fortinet stayed on a steep growth path in serving its cybersecurity customers. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
E-commerce and healthcare are two explosive industries with durable runways for growth ahead. Shopify is continually upgrading its merchant experience. DexCom is a market leader launching a new product, but untapped market opportunity abounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
How Warren Buffett's Fund Manager Turned $70K Into $264M: 'In A Perfect World, Nobody Would Know About This'
Legendary investor Warren Buffett is widely considered one of the greatest investors of all time. It turns out Berkshire's investing approach can be learned and repeated, evidenced by the mind-blowing returns one of his portfolio managers has generated. According to a Business Insider report, citing a Washington Post interview from...
Comments / 0