Men's Basketball Hosts Colgate Saturday on Dirk Sojka's Slam Dunk with Bison Basketball
LEWISBURG, Pa. -- The Bison men's basketball squad has two home games in a three-day span, with first-place Colgate coming to Sojka Pavilion on Saturday followed by a Monday-night date with American on CBS Sports Network. Bucknell had won two straight before falling 71-65 at Navy on Wednesday, and now...
Women's Basketball Travels to Colgate for Pivotal Patriot League Game
LEWISBURG, Pa.- Fifth place and the potential to host a tournament game are on the line when the Bucknell Bison women's basketball team (10-13, 6-6 PL) travels to picturesque Hamilton, N.Y. to play the Colgate Raiders (12-11, 6-6 PL). The Bison are riding a season-best four-game winning streak. Colgate defeated Bucknell 64-57 in overtime at Sojka Pavilion on Jan. 14.
Men's Lacrosse Hosts Reigning ASUN Champ Robert Morris Saturday
Bucknell (1-0, 0-0 PL) vs. Robert Morris (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) When: Saturday, Feb. 11 – 3 p.m. Where: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium – Lewisburg, Pa. • Bucknell opened its 2023 season with a bang by thrashing Mercer 20-6 at home last Saturday. The Bison have now won four straight season openers.
Softball Drops Two to Start Season
SPARTANBURG, S.C.- The Bucknell Bison softball team opened the 2023 schedule with a pair of losses. The Bison were edged 2-1 by George Washington in a heartbreaker and were defeated 8-0 in five innings by USC Upstate. The Bison led for six and a half innings against George Washington but...
Navy Rallies Past Bucknell, 71-65, at Alumni Hall
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Andre Screen recorded 14 points and eight rebounds and Xander Rice joined the 1,000-point club, but red-hot Navy used a late run to defeat Bucknell 71-65 on Wednesday night at Alumni Hall. The Midshipmen have now won six of their last seven to improve to 14-11 overall and 7-6 in the Patriot League, while the Bison saw their two-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 10-16, 3-10. Screen was 7-for-8 from the field after a 6-for-6 effort in Saturday's win over Army. Alex Timmerman recorded 12 points and nine rebounds, Jack Forrest had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocked shots, and Rice and Josh Adoh scored nine points apiece.
Women's Tennis Suffers 6-1 Defeat on the Road at George Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Junior Tyne Miller earned her first spring singles win, and six times George Washington players were forced to win more than six games to clinch sets, but the Bucknell women's tennis team ended up falling 6-1 to the Colonials in its first match of the weekend.
Women's Track & Field Journeys to NYC for the Big Apple Invitational
LEWISBURG, Pa.- The Bucknell Bison women's track & field team journeys to New York City for this weekend's Big Apple Invitational at the prestigious Ocean Breeze facility. Where: Ocean Breeze Track Complex-Staten Island, N.Y. When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. "We are very excited to compete in the Big Apple Invitational,"...
Men's Tennis Visits Saint Francis (Pa.) Friday in Ebensburg
Bucknell (1-4) at Saint Francis (Pa.) (2-2) When: Friday, Feb. 10, 4 p.m. Where: Ebensburg Tennis Center, Ebensburg, Pa. Less than 24 hours after a tough 4-3 loss to Villanova, the Bison bounced back with a strong 5-2 win over a good Drexel team last weekend at the Central PA Tennis Center in South Williamsport.
Field Hockey Places Sixteen on NFCHA Division I National Academic Squad
LEWISBURG, Pa.- The NFHCA (National Field Hockey Coaches Association) has announced its 2022 NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad. The NFHCA National Academic Squad program honors undergraduate collegiate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year and were nominated by their NFHCA member coach.
