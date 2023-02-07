ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Andre Screen recorded 14 points and eight rebounds and Xander Rice joined the 1,000-point club, but red-hot Navy used a late run to defeat Bucknell 71-65 on Wednesday night at Alumni Hall. The Midshipmen have now won six of their last seven to improve to 14-11 overall and 7-6 in the Patriot League, while the Bison saw their two-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 10-16, 3-10. Screen was 7-for-8 from the field after a 6-for-6 effort in Saturday's win over Army. Alex Timmerman recorded 12 points and nine rebounds, Jack Forrest had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocked shots, and Rice and Josh Adoh scored nine points apiece.

