Preliminary data on the South Florida housing market shows more new listings of single-family homes and a faster pace of price appreciation in January 2023. Statistics aren’t official. Official January 2023 stats will be released on Feb. 21, the same day Florida Realtors and NAR will release statistics. Like Florida Realtors and NAR, MIAMI gives Realtors 15 days after the end of the month to update their closings in the MLS. Not all Realtors update their closings by the end of the month.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO