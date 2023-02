The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM has promoted SVPs NINA BURGHARD and LISA PURCELL to EVP roles. BURGHARD will serve as EVP/Finances and Operations, and PURCELL as EVP/External Affairs. Both will continue to report to CEO KYLE YOUNG. YOUNG said, "Both LISA and NINA have moved into expanded...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO