Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State hits the road again to face Notre Dame in weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bloodied woman found walking with a baby had shot her husbandVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinPortage, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
WNDU
ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 10, 2023
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!. Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 10, 2023. Washington Twp. 48, South Central (Union Mills) 45(OT) Goshen 60, Wawasee 45. Tri-Twp. 61, West Central 53. Westville 70, Whiting 59.
hometownnewsnow.com
Diane Hubner
Diane Wilma Hubner, 72, of La Porte, Indiana passed away February 9th, 2023. Diane was born November 9th, 1950, in La Porte, Indiana to the late Alfred Carl and Harriett Wilma (Schultz) Hubner. Diane graduated from New Prairie High School in 1969. While in high school she worked at Pattie...
hometownnewsnow.com
A Night to Shine in La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - On Friday night a special prom for some special people took place at La Porte’s First Church of God on East Lincolnway. The memorable evening, five months in the planning, was made possible by the Tim Tebow foundation and a host of local volunteers. Organizers said it’s the first time La Porte has hosted the nationwide program, known as a Night to Shine.
onefootdown.com
Triple Option: Despite a year away from Notre Dame, Brian Kelly news is king
Happy Friday — now let’s break out the triple-option for Notre Dame Football. The news dropped on Thursday night and spread like wildfire on Twitter... Brian Kelly filed for a divorce from his wife Paqui. The thing is though... it became pretty clear that the full story wasn’t...
hometownnewsnow.com
Patrick "Mo" A. Mahaffey
Patrick “Mo” A. Mahaffey, 71, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at 4:35 pm in his home with loving family at his side. He was born December 24th, 1951 in Michigan City, IN to the late Ralph and Margaret (Esper) Mahaffey. On May 31, 1986 he married Joanne McFarland who survives.
WNDU
Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
tmpresale.com
Ginuwine & NEXT at Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana in Gary Apr 8th, 2023 – presale code
The new Ginuwine & NEXT presale password is now on our site:. For a very limited time you can purchase tickets before the general public!. If you can’t buy your tickets to Ginuwine & NEXT’s show in Gary, IN during this presale you may not be able to buy tickets in advance of they are all sold.
22 WSBT
Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
This Indiana Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.
Indiana School Proposes Sale of $15 M. Georgia O’Keeffe Painting, Triggering Bitter Pushback
An Indiana university revealed plans this week to sell three artworks worth more than $20 million from its museum’s collection, spurring vigorous opposition from members of the art world. Valparaiso University, a school with around 3,000 students, announced in an email sent Wednesday that it planned to sell works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Frederic Edwin Church, and Childe Hassam from the university’s Brauer Museum of Art, according to the Valpo Post. The O’Keeffe painting, an image of overlaid peaks titled Rust Red Hills (1930), was the second work the institution ever acquired. The university said it was worth about $15 million, making...
First lady Jill Biden traveling to Valparaiso on Feb. 17
VALPARAISO, Ind. — First lady Jill Biden is coming to Valparaiso, Indiana, next week, her office announced Wednesday. In a statement, the first lady's office said Biden would be in Valparaiso "to highlight the Biden Administration's commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning."
WNDU
Meijer hiring for new supercenter in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new job?. Meijer is hiring for its new supercenter in Elkhart! The retailer is currently building a new 159,000 sq. ft. location at 2500 Cassopolis Street. It’s seeking candidates to fill over 350 part and full-time positions. Meijer is offering weekly pay, flexible scheduling, free education, team member discounts, paid parental leave, 401K retirement planning, and health insurance.
Northwest Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash
LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northwest Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County, Michigan on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Robert Huffmaster […]
WISH-TV
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Indiana on Feb. 17
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — First Lady Jill Biden will visit Indiana next week. The White House announced Wednesday that Dr. Biden will speak in Valparaiso on Friday, Feb. 17. The White House did not provide additional details, including the time or location of the visit. The First Lady is...
WNDU
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI for Driver in Prior Alcohol Related Fatality
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man with a drunk driving death on his record is accused of driving impaired again. Ryan Flotow is charged with Operating while Intoxicated in La Porte Circuit Court. Authorities said he was clocked speeding about three weeks ago on Indiana 2 near 300 East. The officer also noticed the driver having difficulty staying in his lane of travel and pulled him over.
$5,000 reward offered in Dolton murder investigation
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Friday, Cook County Crime Stoppers are renewing efforts to solve a 6-month-old murder case in the south suburbs.Volunteers are handing out a flyer for Tavares Davis, affectionately known as the "funnel cake man."Back in August, the 41-year-old was found shot and killed in Dolton near 155th and Drexel.Investigators are hoping someone recognizes a person of interest.Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
hometownnewsnow.com
Cameras Lead to Shoplifting Arrest
(Michigan City, IN) - Within minutes, a La Porte woman allegedly pushed two shopping carts full of merchandise out of Walmart without paying for the items. It took a couple of days, but police were able to make an arrest. Danielle Faulkenburg, 33, is charged in La Porte Superior Court...
Driver dies after crashing into back of semi-truck parked on shoulder of I-94 in Northwest Indiana
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was killed Thursday night after Indiana State Police said they crashed into the back of a semi-truck parked on the shoulder of Interstate 94 in La Porte County. ISP Trooper James Brasseur said the driver, who hasn’t been identified, ran off the road around 10 p.m. on I-94 […]
