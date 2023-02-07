Read full article on original website
This is a spoiler-free review of the whole season. Part 1 premiered on Feb 9, 2023, and Part 2 will arrive on March 9, 2023. I am always giddy whenever there’s a new season of Netflix’s You. It’s an unhinged, unpredictable, very unserious show that has me sadistically curious to see just how much more delusional Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) can become in pursuit of a woman’s love and place in her life, and what bodies he’ll leave in his wake this time. What dangerous, outrageous thing will he do to “protect” her? Season 4 provides us with another great round of all of that and more, giving Joe a complex new situation that challenges his sense of duty, while still telling a story that’s a bloody good time.
This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 5. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free season 1 review. One of the pillars of post-apocalyptic storytelling is the brutal truth that no matter the monster around the corner, the violence of humanity is always the most dangerous threat. From the shocking final moments of Night of the Living Dead to the flesh-eaters of The Road all the way to The Walking Dead's many roving gangs of killers, humankind will always find a way to horrify us more than the creatures at our door. In the latest episode of HBO's The Last of Us, the series takes that thread -- adapting the game's violent community known as Hunters -- while adding a morally complex context that asks viewers to consider what lengths they would go to to survive.
Very much the second part of last week’s Kansas City adventure, episode 5 of HBO’s The Last of Us is equal parts thrilling and distressing. Fugitive brothers Henry and Sam add a welcome layer of warmth to Joel and Ellie’s relationship, helping our protagonists progress on both their physical and emotional journeys, as well as leading them to one of the action high points in the series. It’s an unforgettable and explosive end to a powder keg of a chapter whose fuse steadily burned throughout this and the previous episode.
The Outwaters will be released in theaters on February 9, 2023. The Outwaters is one of the more unique and boundary-pushing found-footage horror films to come out in a hot minute. Let me continue with a disclaimer stating that this movie will very likely be violently divisive, given that it shares experiential similarities with the recent bumps-in-the-night horror phenomenon Skinamarink. Writer, director, and star Robbie Banfitch taps into an experimental descent into an almost cosmic horror ode to Terrence Malick with the slightest injections of H.P. Lovecraft's signatures – as long as you endure the lengthy first half that lulls us into a false sense of California lovin' serenity – and to call the results of the experiment “mixed” is among the great understatements of the year.
A Man Called Otto releases in cinemas across India on February 10, 2023. Sony Pictures Entertainment India provided early screeners to IGN India before the public. The last five years mark a rather low point in the storied career of the great Tom Hanks. Over this period, the two-time Academy Award-winning actor's best performance featured just his voice in his evergreen role of Woody in Toy Story 4. While there have been some ups, including his turn as Fred Rogers in 2019's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, we also can't forget his abhorrent take as Colonel Tom Parker in last year's Elvis.
