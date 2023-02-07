ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

Portage getting ready for two road projects

The city of Portage is gearing up for the Central Avenue West reconstruction. Director of planning and community development A.J. Monroe says some preliminary work has already begun, and the first phase of construction should start later this month. Central is tentatively scheduled to be closed entirely between Willowdale and Swanson from late April to late September.
The City of La Porte welcomes countless new businesses and celebrates a growing community

During Mayor Tom Dermody’s last State of the City speech, he shared his goal of raising the City of La Porte’s population to 30,000 people by 2030. In the past, the easiest way to grow a city was to create new jobs, but things aren’t that simple anymore. People like to raise their families in communities with all kinds of opportunities--not just work-related ones.
Public Hearing on Proposed Round-About

(Westville, IN) - Another round about is proposed for Westville. A public hearing is scheduled to discuss the plans. The Indiana Department of Transportation is proposing a round-about at the east junction of U.S 421 and U.S 6. According to INDOT, the purpose is to reduce crashes at the intersection.
Northwest Health – La Porte Receives Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

The Northwest Health – La Porte Emergency Department (ED) is now the first and only Accredited Senior-Friendly ED in Northwest and North Central Indiana. The hospital received the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) in January. The accreditation is part of an effort to improve and standardize emergency care for older patients.
Meijer hiring for new supercenter in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new job?. Meijer is hiring for its new supercenter in Elkhart! The retailer is currently building a new 159,000 sq. ft. location at 2500 Cassopolis Street. It’s seeking candidates to fill over 350 part and full-time positions. Meijer is offering weekly pay, flexible scheduling, free education, team member discounts, paid parental leave, 401K retirement planning, and health insurance.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Help wanted at new Meijer in Elkhart

While police are still searching for the suspect, many schools say the calls came from a Google Voice number. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is revealing her top spending priorities for 2024. South Bend’s Seitz Park set to reopen on Aug. 7. Updated: 29 minutes ago. On Thursday, the city...
Election security comes at a hefty price for Lake County taxpayers

CROWN POINT — Lake County is preparing to spend more than a million dollars to add space to the government center to securely store election equipment mandated by the state to combat nonexistent election fraud. A Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail device is attached to a voting machine and...
Michael "Mike" P. Turner

Michael “Mike” P. Turner, 81, of La Porte, Indiana and Bradenton Beach, Florida passed away Tuesday, February 7th, 2023. Mike was born January 10th, 1942, in South Bend, Indiana to the late Ben and Bernice (Poncher) Turner. Mike is a retired steelworker from Bethlehem Steel after 30 years...
Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable

Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
Indiana School Proposes Sale of $15 M. Georgia O’Keeffe Painting, Triggering Bitter Pushback

An Indiana university revealed plans this week to sell three artworks worth more than $20 million from its museum’s collection, spurring vigorous opposition from members of the art world. Valparaiso University, a school with around 3,000 students, announced in an email sent Wednesday that it planned to sell works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Frederic Edwin Church, and Childe Hassam from the university’s Brauer Museum of Art, , according to the Valpo Post. The O’Keeffe painting, an image of overlaid peaks titled Rust Red Hills (1930), was the second work the institution ever acquired. The university said it was worth about $15 million,...
