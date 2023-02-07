Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State hits the road again to face Notre Dame in weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bloodied woman found walking with a baby had shot her husbandVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinPortage, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Portage getting ready for two road projects
The city of Portage is gearing up for the Central Avenue West reconstruction. Director of planning and community development A.J. Monroe says some preliminary work has already begun, and the first phase of construction should start later this month. Central is tentatively scheduled to be closed entirely between Willowdale and Swanson from late April to late September.
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
The City of La Porte welcomes countless new businesses and celebrates a growing community
During Mayor Tom Dermody’s last State of the City speech, he shared his goal of raising the City of La Porte’s population to 30,000 people by 2030. In the past, the easiest way to grow a city was to create new jobs, but things aren’t that simple anymore. People like to raise their families in communities with all kinds of opportunities--not just work-related ones.
Public Hearing on Proposed Round-About
(Westville, IN) - Another round about is proposed for Westville. A public hearing is scheduled to discuss the plans. The Indiana Department of Transportation is proposing a round-about at the east junction of U.S 421 and U.S 6. According to INDOT, the purpose is to reduce crashes at the intersection.
Northwest Health – La Porte Receives Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation
The Northwest Health – La Porte Emergency Department (ED) is now the first and only Accredited Senior-Friendly ED in Northwest and North Central Indiana. The hospital received the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) in January. The accreditation is part of an effort to improve and standardize emergency care for older patients.
Porter County E911 dispatchers recognized for response to school threats
On January 26 at 9:13 a.m., a call came into the Porter County E911 center about a "bomb threat and a possible active assailant" at Portage High School. Over the next two hours, calls came in about similar threats at Valparaiso and Wheeler high schools. For the six dispatchers working...
Indiana's transportation department to hold public hearing for improvement project in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind.- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a public hearing Feb. 15 at the Westville Middle/Senior High School to discuss a proposed project for US 421 and US 6 east junction. Project representatives will be available for questions during the open house starting at 5 p.m....
Meijer hiring for new supercenter in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new job?. Meijer is hiring for its new supercenter in Elkhart! The retailer is currently building a new 159,000 sq. ft. location at 2500 Cassopolis Street. It’s seeking candidates to fill over 350 part and full-time positions. Meijer is offering weekly pay, flexible scheduling, free education, team member discounts, paid parental leave, 401K retirement planning, and health insurance.
South Bend Fire mourns the death of recently retired firefighter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the death of Firefighter Mike Brown, who recently retired from the department. Brown retired on January 7, 2023, and was diagnosed with incurable cancer on January 25.
Valparaiso Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it is closing its Valparaiso location at 91 Silhavy Road. The post Valparaiso Bed Bath & Beyond store to close appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
City awarding another round of direct cash payouts through aid program
The city is opening another round of direct cash payouts. Applications are open again for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which gives a financial boost to residents who didn’t get a COVID-19 stimulus.
Help wanted at new Meijer in Elkhart
Election security comes at a hefty price for Lake County taxpayers
CROWN POINT — Lake County is preparing to spend more than a million dollars to add space to the government center to securely store election equipment mandated by the state to combat nonexistent election fraud. A Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail device is attached to a voting machine and...
Michael "Mike" P. Turner
Michael “Mike” P. Turner, 81, of La Porte, Indiana and Bradenton Beach, Florida passed away Tuesday, February 7th, 2023. Mike was born January 10th, 1942, in South Bend, Indiana to the late Ben and Bernice (Poncher) Turner. Mike is a retired steelworker from Bethlehem Steel after 30 years...
‘We are in peril’: How skyrocketing property taxes are threatening the future of one Chicago neighborhood
Homeowners in Pilsen saw an average 47% increase in their property tax bills.
Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
Indiana School Proposes Sale of $15 M. Georgia O’Keeffe Painting, Triggering Bitter Pushback
An Indiana university revealed plans this week to sell three artworks worth more than $20 million from its museum’s collection, spurring vigorous opposition from members of the art world. Valparaiso University, a school with around 3,000 students, announced in an email sent Wednesday that it planned to sell works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Frederic Edwin Church, and Childe Hassam from the university’s Brauer Museum of Art, , according to the Valpo Post. The O’Keeffe painting, an image of overlaid peaks titled Rust Red Hills (1930), was the second work the institution ever acquired. The university said it was worth about $15 million,...
