CLINTON, S.C. – The UNC Asheville men's basketball team withstood a late charge from Presbyterian and came away with a 76-72 road victory on Saturday. The win boosts Asheville's record to 20-7 overall and 12-2 in Big South play. With Saturday's victory, Asheville gets to the 20-win mark for...

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO