President Joe Biden addressed Congress for his State of the Union on Tuesday at a time when many in his own party are beginning to question whether he’s their man for 2024.The president’s speech to a joint session of Congress was his first since the 2022 midterms, when the Democrats lost their majority in the House of Representatives but gained a small amount of ground in the Senate. It was a result that confounded the GOP, which went into November expecting a red-wave blowout, and bolstered a president facing sagging approval ratings and questions about his stamina.Now, coming off...

1 DAY AGO