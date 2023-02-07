ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

State of the Union: How progressives responded to the soft launch of Biden’s 2024 run

President Joe Biden addressed Congress for his State of the Union on Tuesday at a time when many in his own party are beginning to question whether he’s their man for 2024.The president’s speech to a joint session of Congress was his first since the 2022 midterms, when the Democrats lost their majority in the House of Representatives but gained a small amount of ground in the Senate. It was a result that confounded the GOP, which went into November expecting a red-wave blowout, and bolstered a president facing sagging approval ratings and questions about his stamina.Now, coming off...
Axios

Biden's top economic adviser to leave White House

Brian Deese, the top economic adviser to President Biden, will leave his role at the White House, the president said in a statement Thursday. Why it matters: Deese's departure from his role as director of the National Economic Council will create a high-profile opening in the Biden administration ahead of a high-stakes debt ceiling fight.
CBS Minnesota

President Biden makes Wisconsin 1st stop after State of the Union

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday was headed to Wisconsin, a battleground state he won by the slimmest of margins in 2020, to press his economic message and other themes from his State of the Union address in the window before his next big speech: announcing a possible reelection bid.Biden was set to promote his economic plan at a training center run by the Laborers' International Union of North America in Deforest, Wisconsin, near Madison, the White House said.Addressing the nation Tuesday night, Biden said his plan had helped create 800,000 good-paying manufacturing jobs across the country since...
Washington Examiner

Pence documents have 'quieted the storm' for Biden, but 'real winner' is Trump

The discovery of classified materials in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home could temper the political storm gathering around President Joe Biden as the investigations into his handling of secret documents get underway. Federal agents this month collected about a dozen documents marked classified from Pence’s home after...
The Independent

State of the Union address - live: Trump and Greene to troll speech as Biden expected to make case for 2024

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress tonight, tackling a range of topics from the “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China, to his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations. He will also discuss police reform in the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols, and declare war on the illegal fentanyl trade and cancer.Mr Biden is otherwise expected to highlight the policy successes of his administration’s first two years and make an implicit campaign pitch as he...
POLITICO

Biden's art of the deal

Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. There are several...
POLITICO

Playbook PM: The SOTU stakes for Biden

Tomorrow’s State of the Union address marks an inflection point for President JOE BIDEN: Halfway through his term, he’ll address the nation in his highest-profile remarks since the midterms, delivering the sales pitch for his first two years while teeing up a likely reelection campaign. The agenda in...
