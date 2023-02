Michael Socolow, associate professor at the University of Maine Department of Communication and Journalism, won an essay contest sponsored by the academic journal Journalism History on the topic of the history and importance of television over the last 60 years, in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of TV news coverage of the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. Socolow’s essay, which will be published this fall in Journalism History, is titled, “Commercial Television’s Secret Goldmine: The Hidden Riches Generated by U.S. Network TV News, 1960–1970.”

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO