HUNTINGDON, Pa. --- The Moravian University women's basketball team won its fourth straight Landmark Conference contest with a 75-51 victory at Juniata College Saturday afternoon that saw graduate student forward Kayla Yoegel become the program's 29th 1,000-point scorer. The contest was the Hounds' final road trip of the 2022-23 regular season.

HUNTINGDON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO